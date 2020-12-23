10 Books to Read When You're Feeling Nostalgic for the Past

If you haven’t watched the show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, created by and starring Rachel Bloom, please stop reading this article and immediately do that. Right now. I’m not kidding. OK, good, you’re back.

The cover of Bloom's new book makes me so happy with its Sweet Valley High cover vibes. Bloom has given us a hilarious book of essays, poems, and so much more, detailing what her life was like as a "weird kid." Discussing her mental health (she was diagnosed with OCD and depression), her love of Disney, and her hit television show, Bloom leaves nothing untold, and we are grateful for it.