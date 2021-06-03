13 New LGBTQIA+ Books That Are Perfect for Pride Month Reading (and Beyond)

Looking for a new queer-centered page-turner to dive into? There's no shortage of standout books by LGBTQIA+ authors that feature queer characters you can't stop thinking about. There will always be the classics, like André Aciman's Call Me By Your Name and anything written by David Sedaris. But if you're craving a new title that's barely hit the shelves, we've rounded up the best, most beautiful LGBTQIA+ books that came out (no pun intended) in the past year and are ripe for reading right now. And considering that every author on this list launched their books in the darkest of times—in the depths of 2020—I think it shows an ally in all of us to support their work now more than ever this Pride month. These recommendations are brimming with everything from queer romance and family drama to tales of self-acceptance and sharp cultural commentary, so whether you're part of the LGBTQ+ community or not, you're going to devour these delicious reads.