7 Breakup Books to Read While Nursing a Broken Heart

4 'Year of Yes' by Shonda Rhimes

Sometimes breakups can lead to a fresh start, and if you're ready for a new lease on life (or at least a solid distraction), check out Shonda Rhimes' spectacular and inspiring book, Year of Yes. As a self-proclaimed introvert, the uber-talented creator of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal and executive producer of How to Get Away with Murder describes how stepping outside of her comfort zone and saying "yes" changed her life for the better. Now, it doesn't quite suggest that you go around saying "yes" to all things in life—but this engaging and laugh-out-loud funny memoir may inspire you to join a new book club, pick up a new hobby, go to a concert, or take that vacation you've been dreaming about. Why not say "yes"?

