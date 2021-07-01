12 Fantastic Books to Read in Your 20s

4 'Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail' by Cheryl Strayed

There's a moment in your 20s when you look around, take inventory of your life, and wonder: What would happen if I changed everything? Many resist the urge. Others dive head-first into it, like author Cheryl Strayed did. In her captivating memoir, she explains how and why she decided to hike the Pacific Crest Trail alone at age 26. As she walks thousands of miles by herself, she heals the grief of losing her mother, the pain of her divorce, and discovers she has all she needs to change her life. Before you watch the movie (and even if you already have), add this book to your must-read pile.