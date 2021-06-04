12 Books to Read While You Wait for New Episodes of Bridgerton
Starting with Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book series, these reads will keep you entertained until season 2 of everyone's favorite period drama drops.
If you absolutely can't stand going on without the regular flirty fun provided by the Bridgerton crew, you're not alone. A void has been left in all of us who fell just as hard for Simon as Daphne did. Sigh. But as we wait for Bridgerton season 2 to start streaming on Netflix—which sadly isn't predicted to happen until 2022—there are (luckily) ways to pass the time.
Not only are there many books in the Bridgerton series just waiting to be devoured, there are plenty of other era-specific love stories out there that will keep you flipping through pages at a high rate of speed. From period pieces that follow the complicated love stories of young royalty, to the glittering affairs of the Jazz Age, there are so many stories that will have you absolutely intrigued. Here are a few of our favorites.
Related Items
The Bridgerton Series by Julia Quinn
If you just can't get enough of the Bridgerton family, you may want to go ahead and pick up all nine books from the series. From the story (read: drama!) of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington to the adventures of new heroine Hyacinth Bridgerton, the series is full of both recognizable and new family members you'll obsess over chapter after chapter.
Mr. Malcolm's List by Suzanne Allain
Travel to London where the honorable Jeremy Malcolm is searching for a wife with a long list of qualifications. Namely, he wants someone who isn't concerned with climbing the social ladder. Enter: Selina. The daughter of a vicar, she visits London with a friend whose goal is to get revenge on Mr. Malcolm himself. That plan becomes pretty convoluted when Selina actually meets Jeremy Malcom and finds him quite charming.
A Duke, the Lady, and a Baby by Vanessa Riley
When West Indian heiress Patience Jordan loses her husband, she finds herself wrongfully imprisoned for questioning the context of his death. In order to be near her child, she puts her own life at risk and ends up falling in love with her son's new guardian.
Bringing Down the Duke by Evie Dunmore
Set in 1879 England, this historical romance tells the story of Annabelle Archer, who is among the first female class admitted to the University of Oxford. She is tasked with finding men of influence who are willing to support the women's suffrage movement, and it isn't long until she lands upon Sebastian Devereux, who is the handsome Duke of Montgomery. Since he's already involved in politics, his support could mean the world, but he just so happens to stand in opposition of all of Annabelle's beliefs.
To Have and to Hoax: A Novel by Martha Waters
Lady Violet Grey and Lord James Audley were madly in love when they got married, but after the duo got into a life-changing fight, they didn't speak for four years. When James sees through Lady Violet's feigned illness, it leads to a flirtation that could reignite their relationship.
A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins
Based in England in 1865, this page-turner follows as Lady Katherine Bascomb reports on a series of murders that have been taking place across London. Unfortunately, she runs into a detective that is less than pleased that she's interfering with his investigation. The duo quickly determines that their best chance of finding the murderer is by working together… something they end up minding less than they initially anticipated.
The Magpie Lord: A Charm of Magpies Book 1 by KJ Charles
If you're looking for another heart-stealing series, this will answer the call. It follows as Lucien Vaudrey returns early from his 20 year exile in China after the mysterious deaths of his father and brother. To fend off his family's enemies, Vaudrey ends up enlisting the help of a handsome magician. Unfortunately for Vaudrey, the magician isn't too fond of his family, but fortunately for the both of them, the magician's grudges fall to the wayside of his newfound love interest.
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
Celia and Marco have been raised in a world of magic—literally. Both are the finest magicians of their time, and without their knowing, they've been raised to take the other down. This plan is thrown into turmoil when they fall in love and have to wage war against their own fates.
Wild Women and the Blues by Denny S. Bryce
Honoree Dalcour tells her story of dancing at a club in Chicago during the heart of the jazz age of the 1920s. Listening along is film student Sawyer Hayes, who's determined to learn more about the story of one of his heroes. Dalcour's tale ends up taking far more turns than Hayes anticipated.
The Venice Sketchbook by Rhys Bowen
Follow along as Caroline Grant finds herself traveling to Venice at the direction of her late great aunt. Caroline is tasked with scattering her great aunt's ashes and uncovering the secrets of her romance with a man whose future was already planned out due to his noble family. This book is truly a treat that combines history, travel and romance.
The Paris Wife by Paula McLain
If you've ever even pondered moving to Paris, this book is for you. It takes place in the 1920s jazz era, and follows along as Hadley meets and falls in love with none other than Ernest Hemmingway. Lots of other prominent characters from history pop up as the couple tries to stay together through fast parties, wealth, and even a little deceit.
Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
Trade in the monarchy for just as much drama for the kids of the White House and you have yourself a winner. After a fight between the first son and Britain's Prince Henry surface, they are forced to feign a friendship in order to save their parents' reputations. Let's just say, it turns into a bit more than a friendship.