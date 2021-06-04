12 Books to Read While You Wait for New Episodes of Bridgerton

Bringing Down the Duke by Evie Dunmore

Set in 1879 England, this historical romance tells the story of Annabelle Archer, who is among the first female class admitted to the University of Oxford. She is tasked with finding men of influence who are willing to support the women's suffrage movement, and it isn't long until she lands upon Sebastian Devereux, who is the handsome Duke of Montgomery. Since he's already involved in politics, his support could mean the world, but he just so happens to stand in opposition of all of Annabelle's beliefs.