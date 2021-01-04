The Best New Books to Read in 2021 (So Far)

Drumroll, please: 2021 has arrived—and with it, a whole batch of new books for avid readers to devour. This is Real Simple’s definitive list of the best books of 2021. We’ll be updating it with the latest and greatest books launching each month. (If you’re looking for the best books of 2020, we have those, too.)

The world has plenty of interesting books to read, and more are written, edited, and released every year. To help make it a tiny bit easier to find something to read, we’re curating the list so only the most compelling, fascinating, thought-provoking books (in our opinion, of course) are featured. If you’re seeking a good book club book, wanting a book you can read with a friend or partner, or just want to stay updated on the best books of 2021, check back here each month for our latest picks.

Like previous annual best book lists, this will feature fiction, memoirs, thrillers, nonfiction, and more. Like you, we love to read anything we can get our hands on, and you’ll see the best books that come across Real Simple editors’ desks right here. Start building your 2021 reading list now—you may need to learn how to read more books if you want to get through all of these before 2022 rolls around.

