The Best New Books to Read in 2021 (So Far)
Drumroll, please: 2021 has arrived—and with it, a whole batch of new books for avid readers to devour. This is Real Simple’s definitive list of the best books of 2021. We’ll be updating it with the latest and greatest books launching each month. (If you’re looking for the best books of 2020, we have those, too.)
The world has plenty of interesting books to read, and more are written, edited, and released every year. To help make it a tiny bit easier to find something to read, we’re curating the list so only the most compelling, fascinating, thought-provoking books (in our opinion, of course) are featured. If you’re seeking a good book club book, wanting a book you can read with a friend or partner, or just want to stay updated on the best books of 2021, check back here each month for our latest picks.
Like previous annual best book lists, this will feature fiction, memoirs, thrillers, nonfiction, and more. Like you, we love to read anything we can get our hands on, and you’ll see the best books that come across Real Simple editors’ desks right here. Start building your 2021 reading list now—you may need to learn how to read more books if you want to get through all of these before 2022 rolls around.
Good Apple by Elizabeth Passarella
Elizabeth Passarella is a Southerner and evangelical Christian raising three kids on New York City’s famously liberal Upper West Side. In Good Apple, she details, with often hilarious transparency, what it’s like to bear seemingly contradictory labels, and how her relationship with religion has shaped her identity—and influenced her rebellion.
Bravey by Alexi Pappas
Alexi Pappas has a no-limits approach to life that’s led her to the Ivy League, an Olympic running career, and starring roles in movies she herself created (even though she was, of course, told to choose between being an athlete and being an artist). In Bravey, her movingly honest memoir, she shares how her most difficult moments—her mother’s death by suicide, her post-Olympic depression—fueled her remarkable drive. The result is an engaging portrayal of resilience, proving challenges limit you only if you let them.
City of a Thousand Gates by Rebecca Sacks
The heavy emotion on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is breathlessly conveyed in City of a Thousand Gates. Novelist Rebecca Sacks deftly zooms in on the perspectives of a broad cast of characters, like a new father with an American wife, and a college student illegally entering Israeli territory for work. She reveals with startling intimacy what it’s like to live in the center of one of the world’s most divisive conflicts.
This Close to Okay by Leesa Cross-Smith
This Close to Okay by Leesa Cross-Smith opens with divorced therapist Tallie Clark driving home from work. She notices a man standing on the edge of a bridge, coaxes him back, then persuades him to have a cup of coffee with her. What happens next makes for a poignant page-turner about perseverance and two broken people who, like all of us at one time or another, just need someone to tell them everything’s going to be all right.
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
Kristin Hannah’s latest, set in the Dust Bowl during the Great Depression, centers on a Texas mother forced to decide whether to leave her family’s farm, destroyed by drought, for better opportunity out west. The Four Winds is a sweeping epic about an American struggling to keep her family afloat. It feels eerily timely as it highlights the ways women rally during a national crisis.
The Prophets by Robert Jones Jr.
In this powerful novel about a Deep South plantation, enslaved Isaiah and Samuel share a private, abiding love that’s a refuge from the daily brutality they endure—and that has consequences for everyone around them. The Prophets by Robert Jones Jr. is an original, heartbreaking testament to love, and to the supremacy of good over evil.
Before the Ruins by Victoria Gosling
The only relic from Andy’s troubled childhood is her friend Peter. The two occasionally meet for drinks in London, where they carefully avoid discussing one particular summer: On an abandoned manor decades earlier, they played a game that ended in tragedy. But then Peter disappears, and Andy is forced to untangle what she’s tried so hard to forget. Before the Ruins by Victoria Gosling is a lush and layered thriller that mystery lovers will savor.
The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard
In the early 1900s, the Barclays, a white family with a cadre of Black servants, are desperate for cash. They begin selling their cook’s delicious rib sauce and slapping a humiliating caricature of their groundskeeper on the label (without compensating either long-time employee). Through its searing portrayal of exploitation, The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard conveys a modern message about how African American stereotypes are used for profit.
The Push by Ashley Audrain
After giving birth to her first child, Blythe Connor vows to be the doting mother she never had. But when she finds it difficult to connect with baby Violet, she’s alarmed, frustrated, and increasingly convinced there’s something dangerously wrong with the girl. The Push by Ashley Audrain is a chilling page-turner that asks provocative questions about nature versus nurture and what makes a good mother.
What Could Be Saved by Liese O’Halloran Schwarz
Laura Preston ignores her sister’s warning and travels to Bangkok to reunite with their brother, who went missing 40 years earlier when they lived in the city for their father’s mysterious job. As the story unfurls, shocking family secrets are slowly revealed. What Could Be Saved by Liese O’Halloran Schwarz is a rich, complex novel that shifts between present-day Washington, D.C., and 1970s Thailand—just the kind of book you want to sink into on a winter day.