They were magic to me. —Jen Flannery



The first book I ever borrowed from a library: Little House in the Big Woods. Our family could not afford to go to the movie theater. It was like a movie in my head. —Terri Meche



I’m a Laura Ingalls girl through and through. In the early 1960s, living in rural Minnesota, I went to a one-room schoolhouse. We waited excitedly for the bookmobile to arrive. The smell of the books when you stepped inside that literary bus was heaven on wheels. —Mary Damiani



How could any little girl not want to be Laura Ingalls? —Carrie Morgan Enloe



My dad read the whole Little House on the Prairie series to me. Those are the sweetest memories! —Julie Wilcox Dannenberg



Back in the 1960s all the little girls in our neighborhood began to read the Little House on the Prairie series, long before it became so popular as a television series. Our local library had plenty of copies and as each installment arrived we would rush to pick one up, beginning to read it all the way home! —Kathy Dembek-Licata



I wanted to be there with Laura, living in a cabin and making maple sugar candy at Christmastime. —Erin Conlon Burrow



I still have my original set; water-stained, ripped, some crayon markings. They have been read, probably, hundreds of times. —Alicia Rassias Renard



Laura Ingalls Wilder books: my mother’s favorite as a child and who I was named after. I read them now to feel close to my mom who passed away two years ago unexpectedly. —Laura Muncy



I became such an avid reader that my mother finally made a rule about it: No reading at the dinner table! —Deanna Hubbs-Parrett



Read them all cover to cover so many times, the set had to be replaced! —Dawn Peters



After my father died I read the Little House series over and over again...in an attempt to join a “normal” family. I still think about these books every day. —Regan Robertson



My father read everything from nursery rhymes to National Geographic as my bedtime stories. However, I developed a true appetite for literature when we started reading Little House on the Prairie. I wanted to be the one reading it aloud to him and would beg to read one more chapter every night! We read the whole series together; it’s one of my most cherished childhood memories. —Erica Blomeke Glaser



My first book report...Still have it. Got an A-. —Susan Kostopoulos



My great-aunt taught English and sent me Little House on the Prairie with a note asking me to send her a one-sentence review. I did...and a week later the next book arrived! What a wonderful year of reading and sharing with her. I cried when I read the last one! —Lisa Youngborg



