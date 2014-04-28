50 Books Real Simple Readers Love
Charlotte’s Web,by E.B. White
Charlotte made words cool and powerful. I still aspire to the last lines, 25 years later: “It is not often that someone comes along who is a true friend and a good writer. Charlotte was both.” —Megan Johnson
I have the copy from when I was a little girl. I’ve read it to my children and I still read it myself every few years just because! —Bethany Johnson McGale
During my fourth-grade year I read it constantly. My mom, Charlotte, had to buy three copies because I wore the first two out. My friends would hide it from me because I was always carrying the book and ignoring them. —Jason A. LaPoint
When I was in the second grade, my teacher’s helper read us Charlotte’s Web. When she read it she made different voices for all the animals. I looked forward to it every day! She made the book come alive! I haven’t stopped reading since. —Genevieve Lyon Butler
My third-grade teacher read it to our class and I read it to my second-graders years later...and always felt the way I did the first time I fell in love with them all! —Maari Henderson Anderson
I remember crying when she said good-bye to Wilbur. I was 8 at the time. And was amazed when I finished the book and closed it that the animals weren’t there in my living room. I was so involved in the book. —Julie Adair
It’s the first time I remember using my imagination to let all the words form a real picture in my mind. That was 40 years ago and I still look forward to what I can imagine through words! —Renee Lancioni
Even though my Mom couldn’t read it to me without crying, it was a great book. —Tammy Smith
I remember sitting by my bedroom window and reading by the natural light since I was supposed to be sleeping! —Carmen M. Dunlop
I was 7. It was a gift from my great-aunt when my youngest sister was born. It was the first hardcover chapter book of my very own. —Christin Pivero
I loved that the characters were loyal and accepting of each other. —Heather Blackwell
I checked it out from the library so often that the librarian finally just gave me a copy so I’d have my own. —Kelli Webster
Jane Eyre,by Charlotte Bronte
One summer in about the sixth grade my best friend and I were half living at the library. I read Jane Eyre and it took me to another world. My mom caught me reading the book and crying and told me she did not want me reading a book that made me so emotional that I would cry. I think she thought it was silly. Although my book selections have changed over the years, I still love Jane Eyre. —Marlene Luther
My grandmother gave it to me when I was 10. It took me one day to read because I couldn’t put it down. I’ve read it annually since then. Every time I read that book it brings back wonderful memories of my grandmother. —Karen Delly Hadden
I was instantly mesmerized by the rich language and believed I became the character for a time.... —Kristin L. Wolfe
A Child’s Garden of Verses,by Robert Louis Stevenson
It was the first book I ever borrowed from a little library in the basement of Prince Edward School in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It taught me that my little scared “shadow” was not alone and that “the world is so full of a number of things…we should all be happy as kings.” To this day (I’m 80 years young) I still believe we are part of all we READ. A true classic indeed. —Geri Crowell
When I was a young child I was sick a lot and spent much time in bed. A few of my favorite poems were: “The Land of Counterpane,” “The Swing,” and “Time to Rise.” —Sharon Williams
The Boxcar Children,by Gertrude Chandler Warner
I couldn’t read until second grade. That’s when I started a new school and the librarian read to us during our library time. We started with #1 of The Boxcar Children books, and I was hooked. I’m now an English teacher. —Miranda Jackson
It’s when I first understood that I could live so many different lives by reading the stories of others. —Sari Totten Olschewski
When I was in third grade, my teacher read The Boxcar Children to us. The whole class looked forward to the end of the day. I am now 65 and my third-grade teacher is in her 80s. We have kept in touch over all of these years. Many years later, I went back to teach at that same school and my third-grade teacher was still there. I thank her for my love of children’s literature. —Andrea Swensen Ferry
Sometime, no matter how old I am, I plan to read it again. —Lois Peloquin
It made me love reading and mysteries! —Sheila Gibson
I couldn’t wait to finish one to move on to the next one. —Charlotte Guilliams
Nancy Drew,by Carolyn Keene
I would hide under my blanket late at night with a flashlight until I finished one only to be consumed with the next. —Carrie Wycoff Campbell
I can remember being 10 and reading with a flashlight while I was supposed to be asleep. —Joyce Reardon
My first book was The Secret of the Old Clock. I read all 51 books in the series that summer. —Beth Behrmann
I read those books until they fell apart. —Jo Anne Musick
I could read one in two hours. I couldn’t stop reading. I read every one I could get my hands on. —Heather Lathrop Nenna
I couldn’t get enough of Nancy Drew. My grandma dug up all the old copies my mom had read as a young girl! —Darcie Bertholf
My neighbor started my love of reading by lending me a Nancy Drew mystery book. That was it! I read every one! —Cheryl Bennick Leek
Those were the best road trip books! —Alix Carlson
Turned me into the bookworm I am today. —Karrie Hoogerwerff Mammoccio
The Secret of the Old Clock, a gift from my aunt Phyllis when I was young. She passed away this past year, but I will always thank her for sharing her love of reading with me. —Diana Kamrowski Schlafer
I confess that I purchased several at a garage sale last summer to reread!!!! —Kathy Gregg Acton
I could not put them down once I began reading them. They were the first books I bought for my children and have them stocked in my classroom as well. —Robyn Albaeck
Still wish I could have become a detective! —Donna Holmes
I spent a summer in the hospital when I was very young and these books were my “best friends.” —Christine Thompson
I organized them by number and kept track of reading them. Then I read them again. And again! —A.e. Em
I always wanted to have an adventure like her and solve mysteries. I absolutely had to read every one of them as soon as they hit the library shelf!! —Nancy Bautista
Couldn’t get enough of her. She was smart, independent, and courageous. The perfect books for a young girl. —Kim Procopio
My dad wasn’t a big gift-giver or affection-shower, but every birthday and Christmas I would get a package of Miss Drew’s mysteries! I think that meant more to me than any other possible gift! —Danielle Marie Bhip
Little House on the Prairie,by Laura Ingalls Wilder
They were magic to me. —Jen Flannery
The first book I ever borrowed from a library: Little House in the Big Woods. Our family could not afford to go to the movie theater. It was like a movie in my head. —Terri Meche
I’m a Laura Ingalls girl through and through. In the early 1960s, living in rural Minnesota, I went to a one-room schoolhouse. We waited excitedly for the bookmobile to arrive. The smell of the books when you stepped inside that literary bus was heaven on wheels. —Mary Damiani
How could any little girl not want to be Laura Ingalls? —Carrie Morgan Enloe
My dad read the whole Little House on the Prairie series to me. Those are the sweetest memories! —Julie Wilcox Dannenberg
Back in the 1960s all the little girls in our neighborhood began to read the Little House on the Prairie series, long before it became so popular as a television series. Our local library had plenty of copies and as each installment arrived we would rush to pick one up, beginning to read it all the way home! —Kathy Dembek-Licata
I wanted to be there with Laura, living in a cabin and making maple sugar candy at Christmastime. —Erin Conlon Burrow
I still have my original set; water-stained, ripped, some crayon markings. They have been read, probably, hundreds of times. —Alicia Rassias Renard
Laura Ingalls Wilder books: my mother’s favorite as a child and who I was named after. I read them now to feel close to my mom who passed away two years ago unexpectedly. —Laura Muncy
I became such an avid reader that my mother finally made a rule about it: No reading at the dinner table! —Deanna Hubbs-Parrett
Read them all cover to cover so many times, the set had to be replaced! —Dawn Peters
After my father died I read the Little House series over and over again...in an attempt to join a “normal” family. I still think about these books every day. —Regan Robertson
My father read everything from nursery rhymes to National Geographic as my bedtime stories. However, I developed a true appetite for literature when we started reading Little House on the Prairie. I wanted to be the one reading it aloud to him and would beg to read one more chapter every night! We read the whole series together; it’s one of my most cherished childhood memories. —Erica Blomeke Glaser
My first book report...Still have it. Got an A-. —Susan Kostopoulos
My great-aunt taught English and sent me Little House on the Prairie with a note asking me to send her a one-sentence review. I did...and a week later the next book arrived! What a wonderful year of reading and sharing with her. I cried when I read the last one! —Lisa Youngborg
Island of the Blue Dolphins,by Scott O’Dell
First novel my dad ever bought for me, in second grade. I still read it once a year. —Chymberly Dutton
My first-ever, favorite chapter book. I still own a copy. —Melissa J. Kelley
Must have read it 20 times! —Rita Dobbs
Still one of only a few books that I am able to really get lost in.... —Molly Allen
Gone With the Wind,by Margaret Mitchell
Was reading at age of 4, but not until GWTW did I understand how much fun and joy there could be in books. —Debbie Shearon
Read it in middle school (junior high back then). Went to school very tired after many a night up all night reading!! —Paula Anderson
Took me all summer to read it. Haven’t stopped reading since. —Judi Boyd O’Brien
I cried for three days. —Germaine Humbrecht
When I was very young, I read Gone With the Wind every summer. I loved losing myself in it after having required reading for school all year! —Michelle Pierce
Love to read, but was completely wrapped up in Gone With the Wind as a youngster. Never stop reading…you can go anywhere you want, and be anyone you want!!! —Cathy Daniels
Where the Red Fern Grows,by Wilson Rawls
It showed me how a great story could take me to places outside my hometown, meet different people, and feel such powerful emotions...simply from words on paper. That’s a special gift. The reason why I work in a library today is probably because of that book. —Nikole LD
Have kept a paperback copy in a Ziploc for years. Love that book! —Linda Marie Dugan
Must have read it three times in third grade alone. —April Kitchen
The first time I cried while reading. It was a powerful connection I didn’t know was possible. —Catherine Tomasi
Broke my heart as a child. It also showed me how powerful books can be. —Apryl Milam
I remember riding my horse in circles around the pasture and reading it at the same time. I still have that exact paperback. —Laurie Lucas
I felt “grown-up” reading this book. —Shannon Maddux Gonzalez
It was sad, but beautiful. —Amanda Roberts
I remember my mom making a trip into Boise, Idaho, from our farm outside of Emmett just to buy a new book that had come out called Where the Red Fern Grows. I can still picture the department store and the books set up near the front window of the store. She started reading it to us kids that night. I still have that much-loved book in my collection. —Pamela L Finney
The Baby-Sitters Club,by Ann M. Martin
I loved those books and read all of them, sometimes multiple times. I earned free stuff from the library at school for turning in reading logs, but I would have read those books without the little prizes. The librarian actually started looking for new prizes for me because I read so much. —Niki Cornish
I think the first time I ever ran to a bookstore (or made my mom drive to one!) was to get another Baby-Sitters Club book! —Jamie White
A true addiction. I was always so excited to get a new one! —Lisa Dooley
My mother initially bribed me into reading them: She would buy me a comic book for every book that I read. Then I started to love them and wanted to read all of them in the series. —Kyle Clare Lagatol
Someone gave a boxed set to me as a gift when I was little. It sat on the shelf for a long time until one summer I was so bored I decided to pick them up to kill time. I have not stopped reading since. —Cynthia Yung
The one where there’s a secret passage behind Dawn’s bedroom wall that leads to the barn! Ohhh, creepy! It would probably scare me at almost 30 years old as it did when I read it as a kid! Loved that one! —Sonya M. Anderson-Beck
Anne of Green Gables,by L.M. Montgomery
I am dyslexic and could not read until I had an amazing tutor in third grade. The book that really hooked me was Anne of Green Gables. And now I am a librarian! —Aimee Maclagger
I fell in love with a beautiful world and found a beloved friend. Two master’s degrees later, two children later, and a thousand books later, Anne was my reading epiphany! I still love her and the richness of stories that flowed through the whole series. —Melissa Messner
My mom was a student nurse, so I spent many hours a week reading in the backseat during commutes between my house and my grandparents’. Anne of Green Gables was the first book that I actually felt transported into that world. I related to Anne in so many ways that I feel pretty confident in saying that we would be kindred spirits. Even now, decades later, I often quote favorite lines and reread favorite parts. —Christa Bader
Still obsessed with Anne and “kindred spirits” 30 years later! —Sibyl Doré Bevington
I read the whole series and loved every page. —Sarah Sharma
I was obsessed with this series as a child. Those books are magical! And I so desperately wanted to be a redhead like Anne! —Beverley Menillo
The pint-sized, redheaded drama queen of her time who dreamed of having “auburn” hair because it sounded more romantic than “red.” And, yes, I tried to dye my hair auburn as soon as I was allowed. —Amparo Maldonado Randall
As a fellow redhead I could connect with the teasing and loved her strong personality. She will always be my favorite! —Rachael Collins Bush
Made me believe in the power of imagination. —Catherine Pedrosa
I ended up giving my son the middle name Blythe after the character Gilbert Blythe. —Somayeh Kashi
My aunt gave me a beautiful hardcover copy. I was a little too young to read it at the time. It sat on my shelf and I stared at it daily until I was big enough to read it, starting and stopping a few times, looking up words in the dictionary. Once I read it, I read it a hundred times! —April Jones
A Wrinkle in Time,by Madeleine L’Engle
It was amazing, exhilarating, and the first time I really remember being pulled into the story. —Becky Breshears Tagerson
I read it over and over from the time I was about 7. During the school year I checked it out from the school library. During the summer I got it from the Bookmobile. I believe that single book is responsible for my love of all sci-fi/fantasy to this day...not to mention a love of reading in general! —Donna Shetron
My second-grade librarian pulled me aside from the “picture books” and handed the book to me saying “You are ready to read something more.” I am forever grateful and that book will always be special to me. —Thérèse Forrest-Hall
I read it until the cover literally fell off. —Heather Reid
It is proof that ordinary can become extraordinary and that anyone can be a hero. —Ariel Myers
I had always read but that book blew my mind when I was in grade 5! —Tanis Nikkel
Was (and still is) my favorite book. —Anne Houston Louison
That book showed me that reading could take you to another world, and that the things you imagine can become real in a story. —Amy Benton Bradley-Hole
Where the Wild Things Are,by Maurice Sendak
The ending got me hooked on the wonders of books. —Allison Linder
For years, I thought we owned a copy, but my mom was just checking it out from the library over and over to keep me happy. Now I own two copies...one for my kids at home and one for my kids at school. —Airie Dueben Barnett
Dick and Jane
Dick and Jane was probably the first book I read for myself and have loved reading all my life because of great teachers sharing their love of reading from a very early age. —Ellen Shullaw
I remember running all the way home from school with my Dick and Jane reader yelling,“Mama, I can read!” A thousand and one new worlds opened to me. Yup, that’s my favorite book. —Margie Robison
Short but sweet, they held my attention to the very satisfying ending. And that dog Spot—I just loved to see him run! —John Skophammer
First time I opened a book in first grade I fell in love with reading. Half a century later, I am still in love! —Belinda Kendrick Watson
Harry Potter,by J.K. Rowling
I was in elementary school and hated reading. My twin sister gave me her copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. She said “Just read the first chapter. If you don’t like it you don’t ever have to read again.” Well, guess what? I LOVED it, and I’ve been reading ever since. —Emily M. Souders
I was really sick after my senior year in high school. My mom suggested reading the Harry Potter books. I physically couldn’t do much so I thought I might as well give it a go. They not only rekindled my love of reading, they helped me get better. —Rebecca Wood Childers
I had a difficult time reading when I was younger but the books were easy to comprehend. They gave me the confidence to read more. —Jeanette Fertoli
I got the first book right when it came out, for my eleventh birthday. Harry was also 11. When book 2 was released, I was 12 and so was Harry. I feel like we grew up together! —Alicia Stevers
Only read a book when I was forced to before Harry Potter. —Heather Kritsberg
The books that made me love reading again (as a full-grown adult): Harry Potter. —Leigh Anna Herring
The Harry Potter series saved me from postpartum depression. J.K. Rowling’s intense creativity and imaginative storytelling inspired me to get my master’s of education in reading. I now delight in bringing the magic and wonder of children’s literature to my first-grade students each day. —Kelly Burke
A Tale of Two Cities,by Charles Dickens
I was a sophomore in high school. It seemed daunting and I procrastinated until I only had the weekend to read it. A nice rainy weekend holed up in my room, read it cover to cover, and used a quote from the first paragraph as my yearbook tag. I was always a reader but this book hooked me for life! —Helen Williams
Fabulous story! —Sharon Ward Shirley
The Velveteen Rabbit,by Margery Williams
I grew up going to the library from as far back as I can remember. I would go there at least a few times a week and every Saturday afternoon, so I spent a lot of time reading! My personal favorite is The Velveteen Rabbit. I even had an excerpt read at our wedding. —Tammy Harkins-Lehman
He becomes real, just like books! —Mary Ann Allin
It took me to a whole different world. —Susan Glenwallis
Made my mom read it to me over and over. —Jennie Gundersen
The Good Earth,by Pearl S. Buck
I grew up in northwestern Iowa in a very small town. This book taught me that there was a world waiting for me. It took a long time, but when I stood on the Great Wall of China, I was just overwhelmed. —JaNelle Kappel
She was able to transport me to another country during a different era by writing such vivid prose. —Katie Walker
The book that made the most impact on my life. Changed my girl/woman perspective. —Carol Girardi
Made me want to reach out to humanity and learn more. —Sandy White Goler
Little Women,by Louisa May Alcott
As a grown woman, whenever I am under the weather or on a snowy afternoon, I still pick it up and read it! Simply put, it makes everything better. —Carolyn Miller
I read it hundreds of times. —Suzanne Miller
I adore the era the book was written in and how they talked and dressed....and it gives me a piece of romance in everyday life that we are somewhat lacking today! And I love Jo! She is such an inspiration! Although if Laurie had asked me to marry him I would have accepted! —Cylie Noel Wyatt
I remember devouring the rest of Louisa May Alcott’s books, like Little Men and Jo’s Boys, because I did not want the story to end. —Yolanda McKinnon
One of the best books ever. It spoke of a much simpler time. —Gerry Gandara
I was named after the character Meg. I read it again and again, always feeling, as Laurie does, that as an only child it’s nice to have a family to drop in and be a part of for a little while. The Marches were like the sisters I never had. —Megan Fae Holstein
Such a beautiful story about growing up and finding your individual place in the world. —Jenni Williams Thornberg
I visited my grandmother in Oklahoma once a year and I always wanted to read the books she had locked in the secretary. I started reading and didn’t stop until I finished it because I knew I couldn’t take it home with me and I didn’t want to wait a whole year to find out what happened. —Sammie L Warwick
I became Jo March when I was reading. I’ve loved to read ever since. —Sherry Hillis
I used to reread it over and over underneath the covers with a flashlight. I think I wore through four copies! I wanted to be Jo so badly. Of course, then I read Pride and Prejudice, and I STILL want to be Elizabeth so badly!! —Michelle Rose DeVeau
Sixth grade. Game changer. —Amy Fuller
It was the first book that made my parents continually have to demand I turn my lights off and go to bed. —Brandi Ludlam Patten
The first book I was truly passionate about! —Samantha Crossley
I took it out of the library time and time again. I loved that there was a girl named Jo just like me. —Joline Vretenar
I remember curling up next to our floor heater with a cup of tea (loaded with sugar my mom didn’t know about) and reading Little Women for hours on end over Christmas break when I was around 11 years old. —Anna Horn
I read it every Christmas vacation for years. —Janet Davis Dandy
From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler,by E.L. Konigsburg
The first book I remember I couldn’t put down. —Emily Brown Tikhonenkova
I first read it in 1968, the year it won the Newbery Medal. I loved it then and reread it as an adult and still love it. All about the adventure. —Rebecca Glovier Cosby
Bridge to Terabithia,by Katherine Paterson
It was the first book for me that had an unexpected ending. —Nicole Jacobs
Each book that I completed was a celebration, but the one that made me truly feel for the first time was Bridge to Terabithia. —Shelley Roberts McLay
Third-grade reading assignment; first book to make me cry. —Joy Ariana
The Secret Garden,by Frances Hodgson Burnett
It’s one of my fondest memories, of my mother reading to me as a young girl. I couldn’t wait for bedtime for the next chapter. When it was over, I had to find the next “good read.” It was even better when I got to read it to my 7-year-old son this year. He cried when I read the last page because he didn’t want it to end. Now we search together for his next “good read.” —Karen Muller Lucas
I don’t think I knew what drew me to it then; but looking back I think it may have been the concept of this hidden beautiful place where joy was found. —Christine Voorhees Marsh
It put me in a fantasyland and taught me that everyone has a story and the most beautiful things in life are free! —Betty Borland
To this day I still have that book, and it reminds me of the time when I was first learning to read. —Emily Gingras
The intrigue, mystery, and dazzling details of the glorious story opened the gate to my own imagination. Mary Lennox was a complex character by today’s standards, but when I discovered her in fourth grade, she became my friend. —Noel Chambers McKelvey
It was 1992 in the Mexico City airport. I was 8 years old and my dad bought the hardcover version (in Spanish) and wrote a dedication inside the first page. I never stopped reading since. —Tania Rv Lorenz-Meyer
The first book I remember falling in love with. —Tina Miller
I love the book so much that I’ve read it once a year ever since I first read it, at probably age 8 or so. That’s over 40 readings! —Sam Maser
It was magical. —Sarah Menendez
Still have the same beat-up copy and it’s still my favorite book. —Ashley C. Jackson
It’s still sacred to me. —Maggie McCleland
Heidi,by Johanna Spyri
The very first novel I read. —Judy Glinkenhouse Gurney Harris
Heidi, when I was young and reread at 81. —Janet Hickman
Santa brought me a beautiful hardbound copy for Christmas when I was 7. I read it again and again. My treasured book was lost during my family’s move from England back to the U.S. A few years back, I found the exact edition in a used-book store and bought it. The visions it creates are still the same. Beautiful. —Brandy Conner Ryon
Read that book over and over. —Terri Pschorr
When my fourth-grade teacher read Heidi to us, I was transported. I laughed, I cried, I learned about sheepherding, and I wanted to read at that point. We were poor and didn’t have many books at our house, so I was so excited to find I could check out books for free! —Gynelle Baccus
It was my first chapter book and I remember yodeling became my new favorite thing for a while.... Simpler times. —Amy Smudrick
The Outsiders,by S.E. Hinton
I had just moved to Virginia in the middle of the school year. My English teacher gave me the book and said I needed to catch up with the class because they were already halfway through. I read the whole book in a weekend because I couldn’t put it down! It wasn’t the happiest time in my life, but I learned that I could get away from the sadness by getting into a book! —Teresa Embrey
The detailed descriptions allowed for my inner eye to create a scene far better than any moviemaker! —Shelley Leadfoot Wilson
I read that book six times. Loved all the characters. The book evoked all kinds of emotions, as a good book should. —Melanie Smoote Mayekar
I cried and cried. —Tanja Ewert
The Outsiders sealed the deal. —JoAnna LeMaster McIntosh
I loved [it] even more when I knew it was written by a woman. —Michelle Watkins O’Connor
It’s one of my favorites to this day. It was the first book that made me wish that the characters in a book I was reading were real. —Barbara E. De Rosa
PonyBoy just called to me. —Victoria Lynch
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,by Judy Blume
It’s the first “big book” I remember reading and it captured me. —Angie Barnes
Every 12-year-old girl should read it. —Shira Fine Buzelan
Judy Blume wrote books about girls that I could totally relate to. —Laura Isaacs
Gave the original book to my daughter to read and she will take it to college next year! —Tracy Huckaby Cherba
Judy Blume really understood preteen and teenage girls, identity issues, and her characters were very relatable. Her books were great at a time when I needed to hear that perspective! —Sweety P. Agrawal
Dr. Seuss
Best books ever. Very engaging for kids. —Linda Stacy
The first books I remember reading by myself were The Cat in the Hat and Are You My Mother? I’ve been reading everything since then. —Michele Gomez
The Cat in the Hat: First book I ever read on my own. —Kathy Bondarenko Quijada Cusack
The Cat in the Hat because my mom was upset they wouldn’t let me into kindergarten so she sat me down and told me I would learn to read before I even got into school. She made me sound everything out myself and three hours later I finished and my mom was asleep. It was an awesome concept to read my mom a bedtime story! —Robin Lynn Verity
The Cat in the Hat was the first book I was given. I was 6 and just cherished the book. —Belinda Mathias
Green Eggs and Ham. Dr. Seuss instilled in me a love for reading. —Shannon Banchero
Green Eggs and Ham. Loved it as a kid and still do today. When I had a kid of my own, I bought him his own copy. He’s 23 now...and MY copy of the book is still safe and sound in my footlocker. —Andrina Adams
The Lorax. I love Dr. Suess. —Gidget Sizemore Reed
Horton Hears a Who. I was 3 years old when my mom first read it to me. I got my first library card soon after that, when I learned to write my name, so I could get my own books and not share with my sister. I was the youngest person ever to get a library card in Dane County. —Cheryl L. Niebuhr Murray
Anything Dr. Seuss. My dad subscribed, and I inhaled them! I was reading before kindergarten. —Elizabeth M. Wilson Tolbert
The Magic Faraway Treeand Up the Faraway Tree, by Enid Blyton
Enid Blyton introduced me to amazing journeys through the pages of a book! I think I’ve read everything she wrote. I am so thankful my mum bought me so many interesting books as a child, which created my thirst for the written word. —Kay Whelan
I have early memories of sitting on my father’s knee being read to. Mostly at that time it was Up the Faraway Tree. We lived in a small village in Kent. The local school had books from the travelling library and we used to go once a week to get new books. In time I was the librarian, at about 13. —Ann Payne
Loved it as a kid! —Julie Annand
J.R.R. Tolkien
The Hobbit, in the ’60s. I’m 54 now and still love fantasy. And I never watch the movie first! —Lisa Childre Petersen
The Hobbit. I had never read something so completely different than this world. It totally transported me to Middle Earth! I’ll never forget it. —Daniel Ashbeck
I didn’t like to sit still for anything until I was in middle school [and] my literature teacher had the class read The Hobbit. I have been hooked on fantasy books ever since. I am now 63 years old. —Karen L Chaney
Our fifth-grade teacher read it to us and I was hooked. I can still hear her voice as she did the characters and that was 30 years ago! —Candy Jett
The Hobbit, read to my sister and me by my father as a bedtime story starting when we were around 4 and 6. Before that he would read to us from his organic chem book as he studied.... —Teryn O’Bostick
The Hobbit in eighth grade (1974) got me started reading Shakespeare! —Katherine Barrett Baker
My dad made me read The Hobbit as a punishment (I hated reading) when I was about 11. And it did exactly what he wanted it to do. I fell in love with the book and reading. —Hayley Smith
The Hobbit. I was 11 years old and my uncle told us the story while we hiked over a mountain. I went right home and read it. I’ve been a big reader ever since. —Erin Mark Oscarson
I was 4 and had finally mastered phonics, thanks to two older brothers who were tired of reading to me. I remember complaining that I was done with “baby books” because they were too short. I was handed a green clothbound book with worn edges. The moment I smelled the smell of old paper, totally unlike the kids’ books I was accustomed to... that moment when I flipped the first page and saw the iconic map... the moment I read the words “In a hole in the ground lived a hobbit,” I knew I would love reading. And I do. —Meg Ross
I’ve read the Lord of the Rings trilogy at least a dozen times. Just finished it again recently. Nothing provides me with an escape from reality like Tolkien’s epic tales of Elves and Orcs, Hobbits and Goblins, Kings and Dark Lords, good against evil. The Tales of Middle Earth series is next in my queue. —Jason Scout Jonas
A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,by Betty Smith
My grandmother gave it to me, and it is one of my mother’s favorites also. The story connects all three of us an