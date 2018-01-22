Read These 16 Books Before They Hit Theaters This Year
The Tale of Peter Rabbit, by Beatrix Potter
The action- and comedy-filled film adaption of this classic children’s story features the voices of big names like Sam Neill, James Corden and Margot Robbie. It tells the story of Peter Rabbit (Corden), a mischievous rabbit who tries to sneak in farmer Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden.
In theaters February 9.
To buy: $7; amazon.com.
Fifty Shades Freed, by E. L. James
The movie adaption of the third book in this steamy romance trilogy hits theaters right in time for Valentine’s Day. In the final installment, Anastasia Steel has finally convinced Christian Grey to commit to her. Married, deeply in love and incredibly wealthy, the pair seem to have it all, until someone from Ana’s past resurfaces, threatening the life she has built with Christian.
In theaters February 9.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Every Day, by David Levithan
Every day the boy named A wakes up, he is a different person with a different life. Over time, he’s learned how to move through life relatively unnoticed—until he wakes up in the body of a boy named Justin, and meets Justin’s girlfriend, Rhiannon. The movie version of this sweet love story will star Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys) and Justice Smith.
In theaters February 23.
To buy: $10; amazon.com.
Annihilation, by Jeff VanderMeer
The first novel in The Southern Reach trilogy follows four women—an anthropologist, a surveyor, a psychologist and a biologist—as they explore Area X, a part of the world that has become uninhabitable and reclaimed by nature. The thrilling movie adaption features an all-star cast, including Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Gina Rodriguez.
In theaters February 23.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
The War With Grandpa, by Robert Kimmel Smith
This hilarious movie, adapted from the beloved children’s book of the same name, tells the story of the battle that ensues when Peter’s grandpa moves in with the rest of the family, and takes Peter’s room. Peter tries his best to get Grandpa to surrender the bedroom, but Grandpa’s tougher than he looks. Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, and Christopher Walken will all star in the hysterical movie version.
In theaters February 23.
To buy: $7; amazon.com.
Red Sparrow, by Jason Matthews
The movie adaption of the first novel in the Red Sparrow trilogy will star Jennifer Lawrence and Joel Edgerton. When Russian ballerina Dominika Egorova (Lawrence) is recruited to a Russian intelligence service, she begins a double life in the United States where she is targeting a high-ranking CIA officer (Edgerton).
In theaters March 2.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
A Wrinkle in Time, by Madeleine L’Engle
The movie adaption of this classic novel is set to be one of the biggest releases of the year, with an all-star cast (including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Storm Reid, Chris Pine, and Mindy Kaling) bringing to life the story of Meg (Reid), a young girl whose scientist father has gone missing. Three unearthly beings guide Meg on a mysterious journey through time to rescue her father.
In theaters March 9.
To buy: $5; amazon.com.
Ready Player One, by Ernest Cline
Steven Spielberg is adapting this novel, set in the year 2045, into a major action-packed movie. In the future, people escape from reality by entering a virtual utopia called OASIS, where they can partake in puzzles based on pop culture decades of the past. When Wade finds a valuable clue, he suddenly finds himself in a race to win a prize, against other players that are willing to do anything in their power to beat him.
In theaters March 30.
To buy: $9; amazon.com.
Where’d You Go Bernadette, by Maria Semple
Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer, Lawrence Fishburne and more star in the adaption of this hilarious drama. When Bernadette Fox disappears, her 15-year-old daughter Bee goes looking for her: digging through emails, official documents, and important people in her mother’s life. In her hilarious and touching investigation, Bee gets to know her mother in a whole new way.
In theaters May 11.
To buy: $9; amazon.com.
Crazy Rich Asians, by Kevin Kwan
When Rachel Chu heads to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s parents, she is shocked to find out that he’s the heir to a huge family fortune. The spot-on movie adaption, starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Gemma Chan, follows Rachel as she dodges meddling family members and other single women that want to steal her man.
In theaters August 17.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.
The Little Stranger, by Sarah Waters
In this terrifying novel set in post-World War II Britain, county physician Dr. Faraday is called to visit a patient at the Ayres family home. When he arrives at the once-grand Hendricks Hall, he finds a peculiar family that seem to be stuck living in an older way of life, resistant to modernizing. After a series of strange events, Faraday begins to suspect that they are being haunted.
In theaters August 31.
To buy: $13; amazon.com.
Boy Erased, by Garrard Conley
When Garrard Conley was outed to his parents as a young man, his father, a Baptist pastor in Arkansas, institutionalized him in a twelve-step conversion therapy program. The movie adaption of this brave memoir, which follows his heartbreaking experience in conversion therapy and his journey to self-acceptance afterward, features Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, and Joel Edgerton.
In theaters September 28.
To buy: $11; amazon.com.
First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong, by James R. Hansen
This biopic, based on the book of the same name, follows Neil Armstrong and his journey with the crew of Apollo 11 that brought him to become the first man to walk on the moon. Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy will star in the movie as Neil and Janet Armstrong.
In theaters October 12.
To buy: $18; amazon.com.
The Jungle Book, by Rudyard Kipling
The second The Jungle Book movie adaption in recent years focuses on Mowgli during his years being raised by wolves in India, and is expected to be a lot darker than the live-action 2016 Disney version. The star-studded film will star Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto, and more.
In theaters October 19.
To buy: $7; amazon.com.
The Girl in the Spider's Web, by David Lagercrantz
David Lagercrantz’s first book following Stieg Larsson’s The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo series follows the popular heroine from the original three Millennium novels, Lisabeth Salander. When Mikael Blomkvist, editor of Millennium, reaches out to Lisabeth for help with a story, they are thrown into a world of spies and deceit. Claire Foy will star as Lisbeth in the movie version.
In theaters October 19.
To buy: $8; amazon.com.
Bel Canto, by Ann Patchett
The moving novel, set in an unnamed South American country, follows the complex relationship between 58 international hostages when terrorists capture them during an attack at a party at the vice-presidential mansion. The movie is still waiting for an official release date, but will star Julianne Moore and Christopher Lambert.
In theaters late 2018.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.