These 9 Books About Paris Will Make You Feel Like You’re There—No Plane Ride Required
Goodbye, Paris, by Anstey Harris
This is a tale of compassion, secret love affairs, and forgotten dreams, set against the beautiful backdrops of Paris and the English countryside. Follow along as Grace’s world is turned upside down, and cheer her on as she attempts to begin again. A serious, yet satisfying read for those looking for a unique French romance.
A Paris All Your Own: Bestselling Women Writers on the City of Light, by Eleanor Brown
This collection of essays by female writers, including Paula McLain, Eleanor Brown (who also edits the book), and J. Courtney Sullivan, provides a variety of perspectives on Parisian life. With inclusions from mystery writers, historians, novelists, anthologists, and memoirists, this thoughtful selection has something for everyone.
A Taste of Paris: A History of the Parisian Love Affair with Food, by David Downie
Acclaimed author David Downie uncovers how Paris draws in foodies like a moth to a flame. Journeying through time, Downie provides readers with a rich understanding of French culinary traditions, both past and present.
How to Be Parisian Wherever You Are: Love, Style, and Bad Habits, by Anne Berest
Four Parisian women detail their distinctive outlooks on daily life, putting a French spin on classic subjects like style, culture, work, and men. The narrators’ candid commentary feels intimate as they divulge secrets and admit imperfections, and by the end of the last section, readers will feel as though they gained four new friends.
Paris by the Book, by Liam Callanan
When her writer husband suddenly disappears, Leah Eady and her daughters attempt to trace his steps through the unfinished manuscript he left behind. Hidden plane tickets lead the Eady women to Paris, where they learn more about the city—and their family—than they ever could’ve predicted. Fitting for readers who love a good mystery.
Paris in Bloom, by Georgianna Lane
Paris in Bloom captures the unmatched beauty of Paris through the camera lens, taking readers on a tour of the city’s prettiest floral scenes. Keep on a nightstand or coffee table to add a bit of elegance to any room.
The Bonjour Effect: The Secret Codes of French Conversation Revealed, by Julie Barlow
In this educational language guide, the nuances of French are dissected and presented as little nuggets of wisdom. The historical and cultural aspects of the language are taken into consideration, making The Bonjour Effect much more of a social commentary than a vocabulary book.
The Piano Shop on the Left Bank: Discovering a Forgotten Passion in a Paris Atelier, by Thad Carhart
Readers will delight in this charming story of a man who stumbles upon a bit of magic in the heart of Paris. What he finds sparks a newfound fascination with the art of the piano and an unlikely friendship between two strangers.
The Sweet Life in Paris: Delicious Adventures in the World’s Most Glorious—and Perplexing—City, by David Lebovitz
A pastry chef fulfills his lifelong dream of moving to Paris, finding himself exactly where he’s always wanted to be. However, his fantasy city turns out to be a bit more complicated than he imagined. This cookbook-meets-memoir of Parisian life combines authentic recipes with surprisingly funny commentary, proving Lebovitz is just as great of a writer as he is a chef.
