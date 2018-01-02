Readers Picked This Title As Book of the Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While there were countless compelling book releases in 2017, more than 100,000 members of Book of the Month, a book subscription service, voted and named The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne as Book of the Year. Boyne will receive $10,000 in prize money and his book will be reprinted on a limited edition rose gold jacket, available to only Book of the Month members.

The Heart’s Invisible Furies follows Cyril Avery, a boy adopted in post-war Ireland, as he struggles with identity, religion, and his sexuality from the 1940s to present day. John Boyne is also the author of the bestselling The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.

Book of the Month is a subscription service where each month, members choose one of five brand new books to read, which is then packaged and mailed to them. The service is perfect for avid readers looking to stay up to date with the best new releases, or occasional readers who feel overwhelmed by picking out one book out of thousands when they walk into a store. Each month, the books are chosen by a team of judges made up of writers and editors. Past judges included Arianna Huffington, Roxane Gay and David Sedaris.