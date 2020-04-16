Need Some Background Noise? Here Are Spotify's Top Songs for Your WFH Playlist

Craving a midday dance break? Need productivity-boosting tunes? Want happy songs that remind you of better days? Of course you are. After all, music is somehow, magically, both deeply personal and powerfully universal—so what better way to feel both intimately understood and openly connected than by firing up a favorite playlist right now?

Philosophizing aside, working from home (or even just trying to pass the time) in complete silence is particularly brutal for some people. Music helps many workers—remote or in-office; desk-bound or on their feet—get in the zone and stay in the zone. Tons of people rely on music to boost productivity and mood—and help the hours fly. And now we know what music everyone's listening to (well, at least Spotify listeners).

RELATED: The 10 Best Songs to Listen to While Cleaning, Based on Hundreds of Spotify Playlists

Analysts at Business Comparison combed through 50,000 songs across almost 400 Spotify playlists and uncovered the most popular work-from-home songs, artists, and playlists in the world. The numbers reveal which tunes Spotify listeners have been leaning on the most for inspiration, distraction, connection, and joy throughout these socially distant (and often lonely and uncertain) times.

The top songs chosen while working from home these days include on-theme hits, like Fifth Harmony’s catchy “Work From Home” in the top spot with over a billion plays on Spotify. Dolly Parton’s iconic, working-woman anthem, “9 to 5,” also makes a necessary appearance, boasting a total of over 204 million listens. The top 10 list consists of both classic jams (“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey) and contemporary pop songs by artists like Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, and The Weeknd.

The top 10 most popular WFH songs:

“Work From Home,” by Fifth Harmony (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) “Blinding Lights,” by The Weeknd “9 to 5,” by Dolly Parton “Mr. Brightside,” by The Killers “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” by The Police “Don’t Start Now,” by Dua Lipa “Adore You,” by Harry Styles “Toxic,” by Britney Spears “U Can’t Touch This,” by MC Hammer “Don’t Stop Believin’,” by Journey

And what about the most listened to artists while working from home? Business Comparison also collated the top-played singers and musicians, and the number-one artist is major productivity-booster: classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach. But number two takes a different turn: Taylor Swift (a feel-good tonic for your WFH blues).

The top 10 most popular artists getting people through WFH:

Johann Sebastian Bach Taylor Swift Fleetwood Mac Queen The Beatles Ed Sheeran Native American Flute Elton John Gabriel Yared The Weeknd

Spotify listeners are also getting a kick out of playful “pandemic playlists,” featuring songs with extremely relevant and climate-appropriate titles (“Don’t Stand So Close to Me,” by The Police, comes to mind).

The ultimate “Pandemic Playlist” to remind us to stay six feet apart and wash hands:

“Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” by The Police “Toxic,” by Britney Spears “U Can’t Touch This,” by MC Hammer “Fever,” by Peggy Lee “All By Myself,” by Celine Dion “Hands Clean,” by Alanis Morissette “Stuck in the Middle With You,” by Steelers Wheel “I Think We’re Alone Now,” by Tiffany “I Want To Break Free,” by Queen “In My Room,” by Frank Ocean

These timely titles would fit seamlessly as the background accompaniment to your next Zoom happy hour (just saying).

RELATED: New Spotify Kids App Will Keep Your Family Entertained While Stuck at Home