25 Shows on Netflix Right Now That Are Perfect for Your June Binge-Watching

Whether you’re looking to educate yourself, seeking entertainment, or searching for a little escapism, these top shows on Netflix have you covered.

As the coronavirus crisis—and corresponding lockdowns, shutdowns, social distancing guidelines, and more—stretches on, the first month of summer is bound to feel a little different this year. Fortunately, you can still get some of those summer vibes, even if you can’t hit the pool or beach, thanks to some great shows on Netflix.

There are plenty of shows on Netflix to watch when you’re stuck at home, but Netflix is also home to some educational and representational television to help educate you and your household on race dynamics, different lifestyles, and more. If you’ve seen as many historical dramas as you can take, you might be pleasantly surprised by how much you enjoy (and learn from) a new series that’s different than anything you’ve seen before. (And we’re not just talking about Netflix Korean dramas.)

While you’re figuring out what to watch during self-isolation, consider leaving your Netflix comfort zone and try one of these top shows on Netflix right now that you haven’t watched or heard much about yet. You might just learn something and find a new and engaging way to spend June—though if you’re able to get outside and enjoy some fresh air, now’s the time, before the heat of summer really sets in.

The best shows on Netflix in June

1. Dear White People

Set at a progressive, supposedly post-racial Ivy League–esque college, this show—part comedy, part drama—follows a group of students of color as they navigate the everyday slights and microaggressions on a campus filled with white students who claim not to be racist. From a black face party to campus security aggression, the series examines many different situations and how they affect black people—a great watch for anyone seeking to better understand their own unconscious biases and harmful stereotypes they hold.

2. Cheer

Intense athletics and high-stakes personal drama collide in this documentary series, which follows a cheer squad at a small Texas college as they pursue another championship. The incredible tumbling, stunts, and flying will draw you in, but by the end of the six-episode run, you’ll be fully invested in the personal struggles, dramas, and traumas of the team’s athletes.

3. Queer Eye

A reboot of the ’90s series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, this emotional, insightful reality series follows five queer men as they help people of all genders improve all aspects of their lives. The five stars have become personalities in their own right and watching them on-screen together is one of the best parts of the show, but seeing how they help and encourage the people they work with is sure to warm even the coolest heart.

4. Orange Is the New Black

The final season of this top Netflix series may have come out in 2019, but fans (and new viewers) can watch this show about life as an inmate of a women’s prison over and over again. As one of the first breakout hits for Netflix’s original programming, this show is sure to fill many an hour whenever you watch it—and you’re to see more than a few now-familiar faces.

5. Outer Banks

It may only be one season long (for now), but this fresh Netflix Original Series is supremely bingeable. It’s been in the top-10 ranking of the most popular movies and shows on Netflix (according to Netflix) since its mid-April 2020 release for good reason: The show follows a band of teenaged misfits treasure hunting, fishing, surfing, and occasionally dodging bullets in North Carolina’s Outer Banks. If the action-packed drama and dynamic, charming characters don’t get you, the beautiful coastal scenery and summery vibes will.

6. Community

Finally (finally!) available on Netflix, this beloved 2010s comedy about a group of students at a community college is one of the best shows to binge-watch. With six hilarious seasons (with the first few being the best, of course), smart gags, witty humor, and more, it’ll keep you entertained for days. It may even inspire a few indoor, at-home activities: blanket fort, anyone?

7. Riverdale

Getting hooked on this dark take on the Archie comics is easy: The first season has enough surprises from its familiar high-school characters to pull you in, and the next few seasons will keep you watching as the show gets darker and darker. Even if the plot gets a little confusing, the good-looking cast and melodrama will keep any casual binge-watcher satisfied. Now that the newest season, season 4, is now available on Netflix, too, you can use June to get all caught up on this must-watch series.

8. Stranger Things

One of the top shows on Netflix since its launch, Stranger Things is now on its third season, with the fourth to come eventually (date TBA). It follows a crew of adorable, slightly nerdy pre-teens as they face unexpected supernatural activity in their unassuming hometown: With nostalgia, mystery, horror, and strong friendships, it’s got something for everyone. The latest season takes place in the summer, too, so you can get all the sun-bathing, bike-riding, summer vibes you crave, even if some of your favorite summer activities are off-limits this year.

9. How to Get Away with Murder

More cautionary tale than how-to guide, this addictive series follows a powerful lawyer and law professor and a select group of her students as they become entangled with various murders and crimes. Sometimes they’re committing the crimes and sometimes they’re defending the criminals in court—all five seasons of this series currently on Netflix keep viewers guessing.

10. Jane the Virgin

Inspired by a telenovela, this melodramatic comedy follows a young woman as she is accidentally artificially inseminated, gets caught in a love triangle, builds a dream career, and more. This series—and its more than 100 episodes—is totally feel-good and charming, with enough cliff-hangers and drama to keep you hooked.

11. Scandal

This seven-season show on Netflix follows Kerry Washington as a high-powered political consultant juggling individual clients, presidential campaigns, international crises, and more with the help of her team of multi-talented individuals. Add in some forbidden romance and espionage, and you’ve got an irresistible binge-watch that will last you the whole month of June.

12. The Good Place

What happens after you die? In this show, there are two options: the Good Place or the Bad Place. The first season follows a group who has landed in the Good Place, but it’s not what it seems—and plenty of twists and turns keep the show engaging through the next couple seasons. Filled with humor, good intentions, an irresistible cast, and an unexpected series of philosophical lessons and questions, this thoughtful, sharp top show on Netflix is sweet (and even educational) from the first episode.

13. The Society

Riddled with strong Lord of the Flies vibes, The Society follows the teenaged residents of a wealthy New England town. Shipped off on a school field trip, the teens return to find that everyone else—adults and children alike—have disappeared. The teens work to establish order, maintain some semblance of society, and survive in their new reality, even as some try to find out what happened to their families. Predictably, chaos overtakes the small, young community, but the talented cast and plot twists ensure that that’s where the predictability ends. Watch this one if you’re craving some dark dystopian escapism and are open to examining the struggle between order and chaos while you watch.

14. New Girl

For a good show on Netflix that will put you in a good mood with every episode, turn to this playful, upbeat comedy, which follows the titular girl as she moves in with three quirky men. Their seven seasons of shenanigans will keep you entertained for hours—a close-to-perfect way to spend your time indoors, if you ask us.

15. Parks and Recreation

This summer, indulge in a little political satire: This heart-warming comedy follows a well-meaning government employee striving to change the world, one public park at a time. Played by Amy Poehler, Leslie Knope is the lead character you’ll be rooting for from the start, though the entire cast is full of funny, quirky personalities to love and keep watching through all seven seasons. If you caught the fundraising Parks and Recreation special that aired in April to support Feeding America, now may be the time to catch up on the series that started it all.

16. One Day at a Time

A remake of a TV classic, this family-first series follows a newly single mother as she raises her children. Her traditional Latina mother (played by Rita Moreno) takes a starring role as the family faces puberty, young love, life milestones, and more together. With its own passionate following, this three-season series is the perfect settle-in-together-and-watch show.

17. Schitt’s Creek

A heartfelt riches-to-rags story, this comedy follows the Rose family as they’re forced out of their lives of the rich and famous and into a middle-of-nowhere (and unfortunately named) town filled with unusual characters. They try to rebuild their old lives and find themselves building new ones instead, with mixed results.

18. Black Mirror

Turn to this atypical Netflix Original Series for some serious psychological horror. It only has 22 episodes, but each is essentially a standalone movie, with most episodes ranging from 45 minutes to more than an hour in length. Binge-watching more than a few episodes in a few might darken your mood considerably—and you might want that feeling right now—but you’ll be thinking about each one for a long time to come.

19. Grey’s Anatomy

A whopping 16 seasons makes this one of the best binge-watching shows on Netflix right now. Come for the medical drama, stay for the romantic tension and rotating cast of characters who grow and change a lot over the years of the show.

20. Outlander

Based on a beloved, thoroughly researched book series that blends romance and historical action with just a hint of supernatural intrigue, this beautifully crafted TV series is officially binge-worthy, thanks to the December arrival of season 3. The premise is deceptively simple: A 20th-century Englishwoman is magically transported to 1700s Scotland. Her fight to survive her new, dangerous surroundings puts her in the path of a striking young Scot, and the series follows their adventurous life together.

21. Shameless

For a different kind of family drama, turn to this long-running dark comedy, which follows the perennially down-on-their-luck Gallagher family. Independent of their alcoholic father and absent mother, the clan of equally dysfunctional siblings always seems to make it through whatever trouble they’re facing—sometimes it just takes a little law-breaking first.

22. Good Girls

Come for the big-name stars—Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman as the titular good girls—stay for the drama, action, and comedy, which seem to come in equal measure through all two seasons currently available on Netflix. (Season three of this top Netflix show just finished airing.) You’ll laugh, you’ll feel the pain of being a middle-class mom with a pinched income, and you’ll be shocked at the criminal antics these women get into.

23. Quantico

Priyanka Chopra stars in this chronology-twisting series, which follows a group of FBI trainees at the titular Quantico. Between their training exploits (and romantic rendezvous), there’s plenty of action and drama to keep you hooked—and when the series flash forwards to a few months in the future, when one of the star trainees is framed, you’ll be even more invested.

24. The Politician

Witty, wry, and incredibly cast, this tale of a boy in pursuit of his senior class presidency (and then the U.S. presidency, of course) will have you hooked by the end of the first episode. Whether it’s the amazing scenery and costumes, the quick dialogue, or the actors—Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch all play starring roles—everyone can find something to enjoy. And, if you struggle to keep your attention on any one thing, the relatively short eight episodes mean it’s a brief commitment.

25. GLOW