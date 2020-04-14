The 10 Best Hulu Shows to Watch Right Now

With the surplus of content made available by popular streaming services, it’s hard to find the ones actually worth the hours of commitment. If you've finished watching all the best TV shows, psychological thrillers, and Korean dramas on Netflix, and are looking for the next TV series to binge, you’ve come to the right place. Get ready to spend hours, days, and weeks with some of the best characters in TV history. Below, a handful of the best TV shows you can plunge into right now—and all you need is a Hulu subscription.

1. Handmaid's Tale

Original run: April 26, 2017 — Present

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Ann Dowd

The award-winning dystopian series, based on a 242-page book, is renewed for a fourth season, so you know it has to be pretty good. The plot features a Second American Civil War wherein a totalitarian society forces fertile women, dubbed "handmaids," into child-bearing slavery. Of course, they don’t call it that (they see it as God’s work), and the hierarchical regime of social classes ignites a war between the powerful government who controls it and the people they subjugate.

2. How I Met Your Mother

Original run: September 19, 2005 — March 31, 2014

Starring: Josh Radnor, Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel

This American sitcom has gained a cult following for good reason. The whole thing is based off a father trying to recount the story of how he met their mother to his kids. The very long story (nine seasons worth to be exact) follows a group of friends navigating through the ups and downs of friendship, romance, and career life in Manhattan. But this isn’t just another rehashing of Friends—it’s filled with difficult realizations, life lessons, and tear-jerking realities told through insanely beautiful writing, symbolism, and character development. You’ll be laughing and ugly-crying through it all, guaranteed.

3. Pen15

Original run: February 8, 2019— Present

Starring: Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle

This brilliant comedy-drama series shows what growing up in middle school is like (circa 2000) through the eyes of two mawkish misfits. It captures the sad, sometimes hilarious unfairness of teen life in all its awkward adolescent glory. The quirky approach to dry comedy will leave you in stitches, whether it’s from laughing or from the mere awkwardness.

4. Killing Eve

Original run: April 8, 2018 — Present

Starring: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw

Ever wanted to go into the mind of a serial killer? You can’t deny that they’re pretty interesting (people are obsessed with Ted Bundy for a reason). This psychological thriller offers a peek inside the psyche of one of the most twisted, psychopathic serial killers you’ll ever see. The story follows a ruthless murderer named Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and an MI5 agent (Sandra Oh) as they engage in a cat-and-mouse game of sorts (fueled by mutual attraction) to hunt each other down. It’s captivating and blood-curdling, and although we want to disclaim that stalking does not make for a healthy relationship, the premise is pretty sexy.

5. Good Girls

Original run: February 26, 2018 — Present

Starring: Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, Retta, Manny Montana

Three moms in financial trouble decide to take matters into their own hands by robbing a grocery store. What could go wrong, right? Naturally, their heist soon turns out to have some unexpected complications, but nothing that these “good girls” can’t handle...well, probably.

6. American Horror Story

Original run: October 5, 2011— Present

Starring: Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe

If you’re a horror fan, you don’t want to miss this anthology horror series. Take your pick: haunted house, corrupt asylum, a coven of witches–each season deals with a different storyline, so you can watch them in any order you’d like.

7. Fresh off the Boat

Original run: February 4, 2015 — February 21, 2020

Starring: Constance Wu, Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler

This lighthearted sitcom about the Huangs is one of the only series with an Asian-American family at the forefront. Full of sharp humor and universally relatable characters, it touches upon the human experience of an immigrant family in Orlando during the 1990s, while highlighting each character's individual personality and the cultural identity they all share.

8. Bachelor

Original run: March 25, 2002 — Present

Starring: Chris Harrison, Peter Weber, Colton Underwood, Nick Viall

Yes, it’s a reality show, but it’s good TV. Think of it like sports—being part of Bachelor Nation is an instant bonding mechanism. There’s just something about digesting the drama and following the madness that is one man dating 30 women at once that’s so much fun. Start one episode and you may find it becoming your Monday night guilty pleasure too.

9. Futureman

Original run: November 14, 2017 — April 3, 2020

Starring: Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson

Get ready to be sucked into a fantastical sci-fi world full of time travel and an imminent earthly apocalypse. When an underachieving janitor (Josh Hutcherson) whose only skill is video gaming is called upon to save the world, he and his companions have to traverse through time to change the future.

10. The Act

Original run: March 20, 2019 — May 1, 2019

Starring: Joey King, Patricia Arquette, AnnaSophia Robb

This Hulu miniseries is based on the 2016 BuzzFeed article that detailed the shocking 2015 account of a real-life Munchausen syndrome by proxy case that happened in Greene County, Missouri. When a mother’s overprotective tendencies turn out to be a full-blown fabrication of her daughter’s “illness,” the appalling truth leads into a twisted fight for independence.