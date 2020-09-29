4 Bingeable Organizing Shows That Will Motivate AND Entertain You

Big concept: Make your closet (and home) look like a boutique you’d love to shop by displaying everything beautifully. Their signature look is a rainbow closet reorder, which sorts the racks by organizing from red to purple.

Best for: People whose closets are a fashion emergency (the team spends a lot of time in closets) and anyone who wants to take a peek in celebrity homes (Reese Witherspoon’s mammoth movie memorabilia closet? Yes, please!)

Where to watch: Netflix.

One hot tip: Don’t buy your organizing boxes and bins until you’ve pared down your possessions. (Otherwise, you’ll just have to return them!)

RELATED: 4 Organizing Ideas We Learned From Watching The Home Edit Tidy Up Reese Witherspoon’s Closet