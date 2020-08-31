19 Great Kids’ Movies on Netflix for the Whole Family to Watch Together on Movie Night

Nothing brings us together like a good movie, and these kids’ movies on Netflix—the best on the streaming service—will bring the whole family together. Netflix is home to tons and tons of things to watch (we’re partial to the best shows on Netflix right now), but many of those shows and movies are not kid-friendly, which can make finding the right kids’ movie for family movie night a challenge.

The other challenge? Finding a kids’ movie on Netflix that grown-ups and older kids can tolerate, too. Let’s be honest: Some kids’ movies are made for kids, not for their parents—and parents (or even older siblings) may downright despise some of the movies and shows little kids know and love. Fortunately, there are plenty of great kids’ movies on Netflix that the whole family will love to watch together—grown-ups will have to save the best horror movies on Netflix and the best romantic movies on Netflix for another night.

Whether they’re critically acclaimed, full of nostalgia, or beautiful works of art, these are some of the best kids’ movies on Netflix right now for the whole family. Kids of all ages will enjoy them, and adults can always find deeper meaning in the dialogue, artistry, and plot. Best of all? You can watch them all immediately—and as many times as you want.

The best kids’ movies on Netflix