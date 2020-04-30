8 Easy and Immersive Games for Nintendo Switch for When You Need to Pass the Time

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you’re a lifelong gamer or are picking up a controller for the first time, a surefire way to cure your boredom during social distancing is to turn to video games. And perhaps the most popular console at the moment is the Nintendo Switch, first released back in 2017. We may all be homebound for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean we can’t immerse ourselves in some virtual fantasies.

In the three years since the console launched, games of all varieties have been made available to play on the Nintendo Switch. From classic Mario and Luigi adventures to some good old-fashioned farming games—because who doesn’t love to own a virtual farm, right?—there’s no lack of immersive games to dive into. The Switch is perfect for many reasons: Not only can you connect it to your television for a traditional gaming experience, but you can also use it as a handheld device, making it portable from the living room all the way to your bedroom.

If you’re looking for the best immersive Nintendo Switch games to occupy your time during quarantine, here are eight entertaining—and easy to play—options. All are available for purchase on the Nintendo Switch store right now.

RELATED: 10 Virtual Games to Play When You Can't Be Together