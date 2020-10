The Best Books of 2018

The editors of Real Simple read and comb through the hundreds of books that get published every month to reveal the best books out there—the novels, memoirs, short story and essay collections, and nonfiction titles that we think you should read next. Now that the year is coming to a close, we’ve rounded up the 124 best books of 2018.Our picks for best books of the year include captivating novels like Chloe Benjamin’s The Immortalists, Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing, and Tayari Jones’ An American Marriage, whose characters and stories stayed with us long after we read them. There are spine-tingling thrillers like Lisa Jewell’s Watching You and A.J. Finn’s The Woman in the Window with twists that truly shocked us. Our favorite historical fiction books—The Girls in the Picture, by Melanie Benjamin and Love and Ruin, by Paula McLain among them—transported us to other places and decades. Memoirs like Tara Westolver’s Educated and Tena Clark’s Southern Discomfort moved us, while nonfiction investigations including Mimi Swartz’s Ticker and Dawn Raffel’s The Strange Case of Dr. Couney taught us something new.Many of the books on this list were bestsellers—Kristin Hannah’s popular The Great Alone is great for book clubs—and celebrity picks and some already have movie and TV adaptations in the works (be sure to read Lianne Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers before Nicole Kidman adapts it).So whether you’re wondering what books you might have missed this year or you’re looking for ideas for vacation reads or holiday gifts ( books really do make great gifts for anyone on your list), our 2018 best books list has something for every reader.Here are the titles that have caught our eye. Happy reading, and be sure to check back soon for our favorite books of 2019.