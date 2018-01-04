The Best Books of 2018
Our picks for best books of the year include captivating novels like Chloe Benjamin’s The Immortalists, Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing, and Tayari Jones’ An American Marriage, whose characters and stories stayed with us long after we read them. There are spine-tingling thrillers like Lisa Jewell’s Watching You and A.J. Finn’s The Woman in the Window with twists that truly shocked us. Our favorite historical fiction books—The Girls in the Picture, by Melanie Benjamin and Love and Ruin, by Paula McLain among them—transported us to other places and decades. Memoirs like Tara Westolver’s Educated and Tena Clark’s Southern Discomfort moved us, while nonfiction investigations including Mimi Swartz’s Ticker and Dawn Raffel’s The Strange Case of Dr. Couney taught us something new.
Many of the books on this list were bestsellers—Kristin Hannah’s popular The Great Alone is great for book clubs—and celebrity picks and some already have movie and TV adaptations in the works (be sure to read Lianne Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers before Nicole Kidman adapts it).
So whether you’re wondering what books you might have missed this year or you’re looking for ideas for vacation reads or holiday gifts (books really do make great gifts for anyone on your list), our 2018 best books list has something for every reader.
Here are the titles that have caught our eye. Happy reading, and be sure to check back soon for our favorite books of 2019.
North of Dawn, by Nuruddin Farah
After their son, Dhaqaneh, kills himself in a suicide attack, Somali immigrants Gacalo and Mugdi reluctantly agree to host his widow, Waliya, and children in Oslo. Their arrival is more disruptive than imagined, as Waliya throws herself into her religion and her children explore their newfound freedoms. Nuruddin Farah’s powerful and timely novel North of Dawn explores the lasting impact of extremism and violence on families.
Radiant Shimmering Light, by Sarah Selecky
Sarah Selecky’s Radiant Shimmering Light introduces us to Lilian Quick, who is 40 years old and feeling stuck. She jumps at the chance to work for her estranged cousin Eleven Novak in New York City, eager to learn the ins and outs of Eleven’s business, a self-help and leadership program. Selecky’s sharp parody explores female friendship and questions the role of consumerism in women’s empowerment and self-improvement trends.
Kitchen Yarns, by Ann Hood
In Kitchen Yarns, Ann Hood explores the role food has played throughout her life: growing up in an Italian-American home, starting a family, coping with divorce, and falling in love again. In this cozy read, Hood shares recipes that shaped her—from her mother Gogo’s lemon meringue pie to her second husband’s perfect baked potato—and the poignant life lessons about loss, love, and friendship she learned in the kitchen.
The Adults, by Caroline Hulse
Exes Claire and Matt, the pair at the center of The Adults, both want to spend Christmas with their young daughter, Scarlett. So they jump at the idea of the three of them, along with their new partners, heading off on a holiday vacation. They’re all grown- ups, so what could go wrong? Caroline Hulse’s farcical debut is an ode to the big personalities and drama you find in families—unconventional and not.
Watching You, by Lisa Jewell
Mysterious, handsome teacher Tom Fitzwilliam attracts a lot of attention, including the wandering eye of his neighbor Joey, whose innocent crush becomes something more intense. Elsewhere in town, a paranoid mother is convinced Tom is following her and is desperate to expose him. Lisa Jewell’s gripping novel Watching You unravels a tangled web of rumors—and a shocking twist.
Insomnia, by Marina Benjamin
In Insomnia, Benjamin meditates on the highs and lows of sleeplessness. There are, of course, plenty of relatable musings on the frustrations of being awake, but Benjamin also delves into the unexpected creative bursts she gets in the middle of the night and the fascinating role insomnia has played in art, literature, and culture. A gorgeous read for anyone who finds themselves unable to fall back asleep.
The Eating Instinct, by Virginia Sole-Smith
In The Eating Instinct, journalist and Real Simple contributor Virginia Sole-Smith recounts how her daughter, who needed a feeding tube after surgery, struggled to learn to eat again. The experience drove home the fact that many of us are uncomfortable with food in one way or another. She interviews parents having trouble affording dinner, patients recovering from gastric bypass surgery, and others to investigate American food culture now.
The Hazards of Time Travel, by Joyce Carol Oates
In Oates' first dystopian novel, The Hazards of Time Travel, the prolific author creates a world in which free speech is drastically curtailed. When a high school senior gives a commencement address that raises questions about the government, she is punished by being sent back in time to a college town in the late 1950s to be rehabilitated. Though the narrator vows to keep her head down and focus on her studies at this time, she soon meets another "exile" and falls in love, putting her a great risk. An original addition to the ever-popular dystopian fiction genre.
Nine Perfect Strangers, by Liane Moriarity
Nine people sign up for a 10-day wellness retreat at the exclusive Tranquillum House. Under the guidance of the resort’s enigmatic owner, Masha, the guests are promised drastic transformation. But within days, they have to decide how far they’re willing to go for change. As she did in Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty writes compelling, realistic characters. Readers will devour Nine Perfect Strangers.
Those Who Knew, by Idra Novey
In her slim yet impactful new novel, Idra Novey explores the costs of silence and of speaking up. Set on an island nation a decade after the fall of a dictatorship, Those Who Knew follows Lena, a former activist conflicted by her family’s ties to the old regime. When she suspects that a beloved progressive senator killed a woman, she realizes she can’t stay quiet.
The Latecomers, by Helen Klein Ross
At the turn of the 20th Century, Bridey and Thom leave Ireland for new opportunities in America, but on the journey across the Atlantic, Thom suddenly dies. Bridey, who discovers she is pregnant, is forced to give her child up for adoption and takes work as a maid at a lavish mansion owned by the Hollingworth family. But a secret—and a mysterious death at the estate—will follow Bridey and the Hollingworths for decades to come. Ross' moving family saga is perfect for fans of Brooklyn and Downton Abbey.
The Kinship of Secrets, by Eugenia Kim
A South Korean couple, Najin and Calvin, immigrate to the United States with their daughter Miran, leaving their healthier daughter, Inja, behind with relatives. Najin and Calvin have planned to return for Inja as soon as possible, but they can’t make it back before North Korea invades South Korea. The Kinship of Secrets, Eugenia Kim’s stunning novel based in part on her family history, follows Miran and Inja as they grow up in two very different countries.
All the Lives We Never Lived, by Anuradha Roy
An Indian boy named Myshkin pieces together the life of the artist mother who runs off with a German soldier in Roy's All the Lives We Never Lived. Myshkin's path to understanding his mother's choice—told through Roy's lyrical, insightful prose—will take him through Bali and India and challenge his beliefs on freedom and the country he was raised in.
Fed Up, by Gemma Hartley
Journalist Gemma Hartley argues that even though heterosexual couples share more domestic duties today, they still haven’t achieved equality: Women tend to bear the mental and emotional load (remembering to buy toilet paper, asking the spouse and kids to put things away). In Fed Up, Hartley blends stories about managing an invisible workload with advice for starting meaningful conversations at home.
Melmoth, by Sarah Perry
This chilling novel follows Helen Franklin, an English translator living in Prague, as she discovers the legend of Melmoth the Witness, a mysterious female figure that travels through time, bearing witness to the wrongs that humans commit. Through a file of old letters, Helen discovers the records and memories of people who felt haunted by her. When Helen's friend Karel goes missing, she suddenly finds herself believing there might be more to the story than just myth.
There Will Be No Miracles Here, by Casey Gerald
This timely, poignant memoir tells the author's incredible "rags to riches" story and the experiences that defined who he would become. Born into poverty, Casey Gerald's father was once a famous football player. In his youth, Gerald pursues the sport as a way to connect with his father's legacy, and it ultimately paves the way for him to get an Ivy League education. As he progresses through his school and career, Gerald begins to understand how the idea of the American Dream has devastating consequences for those who do not rise to meet it.
How to Leave, by Erin Clune
When Erin Clune left New York City and moved back to her small Wisconsin hometown, she thought her years of "making it" in the Big Apple would have prepared her for life anywhere. But upon returning to suburbia, she found herself in the midst of Midwestern culture shock. This hilarious memoir is will resonate with anyone who's ever left the hustle and bustle of city life for a more quiet existence.
A Well-Behaved Woman, by Therese Anne Fowler
This fascinating novel introduces readers to Alva Smith, known as Alva Vanderbilt, who married into the wealthy Vanderbilt family in a match made for social benefit—not for love. Known mostly for her work in the women's suffrage movement, Alva was a strong woman pulling the strings behind the scenes at home, making decisions about William Vanderbilt's properties, using their wealth to help the poor, and even putting a stop to the scandals in her own life. This novel looks below the surface of the Vanderbilt family during the Gilded Age from the little-known perspective of this fiery heroine.
All You Can Ever Know, by Nicole Chung
In this tender memoir, Nicole Chung opens up about her search for her birth parents—Korean immigrants who put her up for adoption she was born premature. Chung was adopted by a white family and grew up in Oregon, where she faced racial prejudice her loving parents often did not understand. In this gorgeous memoir, Chung examines our ties to family and what it means to belong.
The Witch Elm, by Tana French
Ivy House is a place of refuge for the large Hennessy family. So after Toby is violently beaten, he returns there to heal and care for his dying uncle. When a skull is found on the property, the police begin to unearth the darker truth. Tana French's The Witch Elm is a chilling mystery about the unreliability of memory.
Family Trust, by Kathy Wang
In Kathy Wang's Family Trust, patriarch Stanley Huang is dying— putting his clan on edge. Will the money in his estate go to his young wife or his adult children? Is the fortune smaller than they thought? Wang makes a strong debut with this fun drama.
The Library Book, by Susan Orlean
On April 29, 1986, the Los Angeles Central Library— and some 400,000 books—burned to the ground. In The Library Book, journalist Susan Orlean explores that case and other library fires and shows readers what history loses when books, and the safe spaces that house them, are targets.
Southern Discomfort, by Tena Clark
As a child of unfit parents, Tena Clark was raised by her family's black maid— an experience that shaped her views on race and life and put her at odds with her family. In her moving memoir, Southern Discomfort, Clark reflects on growing up and coming out in the 1950s.
Unsheltered, by Barbara Kingsolver
Unsheltered, the new novel from Barbara Kingsolver, introduces us to Willa Knox, who is confronting life's unpredictability. After losing her job, she is forced to move to an inherited home that's falling apart. There she finds comfort from an unlikely source: the records of a man who lived in the house in the 1880s and faced similar problems.
The Caregiver, by Samuel Park
This tender novel, published posthumously, tells the touching story of a young woman, Mara, who learns what it means to take care of someone. As Mara becomes the caretaker for a woman dying of stomach cancer, she begins to reflect on her relationship with her own mother, a Brazilian rebel who dedicated her life to fighting against the brutal local police force, and how that shaped Mara's life in many ways.
The Personality Brokers, by Merve Emre
You've probably taken a personality test at some point, possibly just because you were interested, or maybe because it was mandated by a school or job. One of the most common tests is the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, which has been widely adopted despite the fact that it was created by a mother-daughter team who lacked any formal training in psychology. The Personality Brokers is a fascinating and necessary exposé of personality testing and why people are so eager to find their type.
Leave No Trace, by Mindy Mejia
When a father and son vanish after hiking through the Boundary Waters—a stretch of hundreds of miles of untouched forests in Minnesota—everyone presumes they died in the harsh conditions. Ten years later, the son reappears and is quickly admitted to a psychiatric facility where a Maya, a speech therapist, tries to get him to talk about what happened over the long decade he was gone, while also grappling with secrets in her own past. This psychological mystery explores the impact of a life lived in true isolation.
Ultraviolet, by Suzanne Matson
Ultraviolet is a novel that follows three generations of women in one family: Elsie, Kathryn, and Samantha. The story begins with Elsie, the wife of a missionary in India in the 1930s. Elsie lives a conservative life that her daughter Kathryn ultimately rejects, returning to America as a teen. Kathryn marries a much-older man hoping it will bring her freedom, but what she finds is much more complicated, a pairing that shapes her daughter Samantha's understanding of relationships and ambition. This gorgeous novel examines the complexities of the mother-daughter relationship.
