The Best Books of 2018

By Nora Horvath and Elizabeth Sile
Updated November 28, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
fotyma/Getty Images
The editors of Real Simple read and comb through the hundreds of books that get published every month to reveal the best books out there—the novels, memoirs, short story and essay collections, and nonfiction titles that we think you should read next. Now that the year is coming to a close, we’ve rounded up the 124 best books of 2018.

Our picks for best books of the year include captivating novels like Chloe Benjamin’s The Immortalists, Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing, and Tayari Jones’ An American Marriage, whose characters and stories stayed with us long after we read them. There are spine-tingling thrillers like Lisa Jewell’s Watching You and A.J. Finn’s The Woman in the Window with twists that truly shocked us. Our favorite historical fiction books—The Girls in the Picture, by Melanie Benjamin and Love and Ruin, by Paula McLain among them—transported us to other places and decades. Memoirs like Tara Westolver’s Educated and Tena Clark’s Southern Discomfort moved us, while nonfiction investigations including Mimi Swartz’s Ticker and Dawn Raffel’s The Strange Case of Dr. Couney taught us something new.

Many of the books on this list were bestsellers—Kristin Hannah’s popular The Great Alone is great for book clubs—and celebrity picks and some already have movie and TV adaptations in the works (be sure to read Lianne Moriarty’s Nine Perfect Strangers before Nicole Kidman adapts it).

So whether you’re wondering what books you might have missed this year or you’re looking for ideas for vacation reads or holiday gifts (books really do make great gifts for anyone on your list), our 2018 best books list has something for every reader.

Here are the titles that have caught our eye. Happy reading, and be sure to check back soon for our favorite books of 2019.
Start Slideshow

1 of 124

North of Dawn, by Nuruddin Farah

Courtesy of Penguin Random House

After their son, Dhaqaneh, kills himself in a suicide attack, Somali immigrants Gacalo and Mugdi reluctantly agree to host his widow, Waliya, and children in Oslo. Their arrival is more disruptive than imagined, as Waliya throws herself into her religion and her children explore their newfound freedoms. Nuruddin Farah’s powerful and timely novel North of Dawn explores the lasting impact of extremism and violence on families. 

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

Available December 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 124

Radiant Shimmering Light, by Sarah Selecky

Courtesy of Bloomsbury

Sarah Selecky’s Radiant Shimmering Light introduces us to Lilian Quick, who is 40 years old and feeling stuck. She jumps at the chance to work for her estranged cousin Eleven Novak in New York City, eager to learn the ins and outs of Eleven’s business, a self-help and leadership program. Selecky’s sharp parody explores female friendship and questions the role of consumerism in women’s empowerment and self-improvement trends.

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

Available December 4.

3 of 124

Kitchen Yarns, by Ann Hood

Courtesy of W. W. Norton & Company

In Kitchen Yarns, Ann Hood explores the role food has played throughout her life: growing up in an Italian-American home, starting a family, coping with divorce, and falling in love again. In this cozy read, Hood shares recipes that shaped her—from her mother Gogo’s lemon meringue pie to her second husband’s perfect baked potato—and the poignant life lessons about loss, love, and friendship she learned in the kitchen.

To buy: $17, amazon.com.

Available December 4.

Advertisement

4 of 124

The Adults, by Caroline Hulse

amazon.com

Exes Claire and Matt, the pair at the center of The Adults, both want to spend Christmas with their young daughter, Scarlett. So they jump at the idea of the three of them, along with their new partners, heading off on a holiday vacation. They’re all grown- ups, so what could go wrong? ­Caroline Hulse’s farcical debut is an ode to the big personalities and drama you find in families—­­uncon­ventional and not.

To buy: $17, amazon.com.

5 of 124

Watching You, by Lisa Jewell

amazon.com

Mysterious, handsome teacher Tom Fitzwilliam attracts a lot of attention, including the wandering eye of his neighbor Joey, whose innocent crush becomes something more intense. Elsewhere in town, a paranoid mother is convinced Tom is following her and is desperate to expose him. Lisa Jewell’s gripping novel Watching You unravels a tangled web of rumors—and a shocking twist.

To buy: $24, amazon.com.

Out December 26.

6 of 124

Insomnia, by Marina Benjamin

Courtesy of Catapult

In Insomnia, Benjamin meditates on the highs and lows of sleeplessness. There are, of course, plenty of relatable musings on the frustrations of being awake, but Benjamin also delves into the unexpected creative bursts she gets in the middle of the night and the fascinating role insomnia has played in art, literature, and culture. A gorgeous read for anyone who finds themselves unable to fall back asleep.

To buy: $13, amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 124

The Eating Instinct, by Virginia Sole-Smith

Courtesy of Macmillan Publishers

In The Eating Instinct, journalist and Real Simple contributor Virginia Sole-Smith recounts how her daughter, who needed a feeding tube after surgery, struggled to learn to eat again. The experience drove home the fact that many of us are uncomfortable with food in one way or another. She interviews parents having trouble affording dinner, patients recovering from gastric bypass surgery, and others to investigate American food culture now. 

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

8 of 124

The Hazards of Time Travel, by Joyce Carol Oates

Courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers

In Oates' first dystopian novel, The Hazards of Time Travel, the prolific author creates a world in which free speech is drastically curtailed. When a high school senior gives a commencement address that raises questions about the government, she is punished by being sent back in time to a college town in the late 1950s to be rehabilitated. Though the narrator vows to keep her head down and focus on her studies at this time, she soon meets another "exile" and falls in love, putting her a great risk. An original addition to the ever-popular dystopian fiction genre. 

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

9 of 124

Nine Perfect Strangers, by Liane Moriarity

Courtesy of Macmillan Publishers

Nine people sign up for a 10-day wellness retreat at the exclusive Tranquillum House. Under the guidance of the resort’s enigmatic owner, Masha, the guests are promised drastic transformation. But within days, they have to decide how far they’re willing to go for change. As she did in Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty writes compelling, realistic characters. Readers will devour Nine Perfect Strangers.

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 124

Those Who Knew, by Idra Novey

Courtesy of Penguin Random House

In her slim yet impactful new novel, Idra Novey explores the costs of silence and of speaking up. Set on an island nation a decade after the fall of a dictatorship, Those Who Knew follows Lena, a former activist conflicted by her family’s ties to the old regime. When she suspects that a beloved progressive senator killed a woman, she realizes she can’t stay quiet. 

To buy: $16, amazon.com.

11 of 124

The Latecomers, by Helen Klein Ross

Courtesy of Hachette Book Group

At the turn of the 20th Century, Bridey and Thom leave Ireland for new opportunities in America, but on the journey across the Atlantic, Thom suddenly dies. Bridey, who discovers she is pregnant, is forced to give her child up for adoption and takes work as a maid at a lavish mansion owned by the Hollingworth family. But a secret—and a mysterious death at the estate—will follow Bridey and the Hollingworths for decades to come. Ross' moving family saga is perfect for fans of Brooklyn and Downton Abbey.

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

12 of 124

The Kinship of Secrets, by Eugenia Kim

Courtesy of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
$18
SHOP IT

A South Korean couple, Najin and Calvin, immigrate to the United States with their daughter Miran, leaving their healthier daughter, Inja, behind with relatives. Najin and Calvin have planned to return for Inja as soon as possible, but they can’t make it back before North Korea invades South Korea. The Kinship of Secrets, Eugenia Kim’s stunning novel based in part on her family history, follows Miran and Inja as they grow up in two very different countries.

To buy: $17, amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 124

All the Lives We Never Lived, by Anuradha Roy

Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

An Indian boy named Myshkin pieces together the life of the artist mother who runs off with a German soldier in Roy's All the Lives We Never Lived. Myshkin's path to understanding his mother's choice—told through Roy's lyrical, insightful prose—will take him through Bali and India and challenge his beliefs on freedom and the country he was raised in.

To buy: $17, amazon.com.

14 of 124

Fed Up, by Gemma Hartley

Courtesy of HarperCollins Publishers

Journalist Gemma Hartley argues that even though heterosexual couples share more domestic duties today, they still haven’t achieved equality: Women tend to bear the mental and emotional load (remembering to buy toilet paper, asking the spouse and kids to put things away). In Fed Up, Hartley blends stories about managing an invisible workload with advice for starting meaningful conver­sations at home.

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

15 of 124

Melmoth, by Sarah Perry

amazon.com

This chilling novel follows Helen Franklin, an English translator living in Prague, as she discovers the legend of Melmoth the Witness, a mysterious female figure that travels through time, bearing witness to the wrongs that humans commit. Through a file of old letters, Helen discovers the records and memories of people who felt haunted by her. When Helen's friend Karel goes missing, she suddenly finds herself believing there might be more to the story than just myth. 

To buy: $19; amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 124

There Will Be No Miracles Here, by Casey Gerald

amazon.com

This timely, poignant memoir tells the author's incredible "rags to riches" story and the experiences that defined who he would become. Born into poverty, Casey Gerald's father was once a famous football player. In his youth, Gerald pursues the sport as a way to connect with his father's legacy, and it ultimately paves the way for him to get an Ivy League education. As he progresses through his school and career, Gerald begins to understand how the idea of the American Dream has devastating consequences for those who do not rise to meet it.

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

17 of 124

How to Leave, by Erin Clune

amazon.com

When Erin Clune left New York City and moved back to her small Wisconsin hometown, she thought her years of "making it" in the Big Apple would have prepared her for life anywhere. But upon returning to suburbia, she found herself in the midst of Midwestern culture shock. This hilarious memoir is will resonate with anyone who's ever left the hustle and bustle of city life for a more quiet existence.

To buy: $17; amazon.com.

18 of 124

A Well-Behaved Woman, by Therese Anne Fowler

amazon.com

This fascinating novel introduces readers to Alva Smith, known as Alva Vanderbilt, who married into the wealthy Vanderbilt family in a match made for social benefit—not for love. Known mostly for her work in the women's suffrage movement, Alva was a strong woman pulling the strings behind the scenes at home, making decisions about William Vanderbilt's properties, using their wealth to help the poor, and even putting a stop to the scandals in her own life. This novel looks below the surface of the Vanderbilt family during the Gilded Age from the little-known perspective of this fiery heroine. 

To buy: $19; amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 124

All You Can Ever Know, by Nicole Chung

Counter Point Press

In this tender memoir, Nicole Chung opens up about her search for her birth parents—Korean immigrants who put her up for adoption she was born premature. Chung was adopted by a white family and grew up in Oregon, where she faced racial prejudice her loving parents often did not understand. In this gorgeous memoir, Chung examines our ties to family and what it means to belong.

To buy: $17; amazon.com

20 of 124

The Witch Elm, by Tana French

amazon.com

Ivy House is a place of refuge for the large Hennessy family. So after Toby is violently beaten, he returns there to heal and care for his dying uncle. When a skull is found on the property, the police begin to unearth the darker truth. Tana French's The Witch Elm is a chilling mystery about the unreliability of memory.

To buy: $18; amazon.com.

21 of 124

Family Trust, by Kathy Wang

amazon.com

In Kathy Wang's Family Trust, patriarch Stanley Huang is dying— putting his clan on edge. Will the money in his estate go to his young wife or his adult children? Is the fortune smaller than they thought? Wang makes a strong debut with this fun drama.

To buy: $17; amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 124

The Library Book, by Susan Orlean

amazon.com

On April 29, 1986, the Los Angeles Central Library— and some 400,000 books—burned to the ground. In The Library Book, journalist Susan Orlean explores that case and other library fires and shows readers what history loses when books, and the safe spaces that house them, are targets.

To buy: $18; amazon.com.

23 of 124

Southern Discomfort, by Tena Clark

amazon.com

As a child of unfit parents, Tena Clark was raised by her family's black maid— an experience that shaped her views on race and life and put her at odds with her family. In her moving memoir, Southern Discomfort, Clark reflects on growing up and coming out in the 1950s.

To buy: $18; amazon.com

24 of 124

Unsheltered, by Barbara Kingsolver

amazon.com

Unsheltered, the new novel from Barbara Kingsolver, introduces us to Willa Knox, who is confronting life's unpredictability. After losing her job, she is forced to move to an inherited home that's falling apart. There she finds comfort from an unlikely source: the records of a man who lived in the house in the 1880s and faced similar problems.

To buy: $20; amazon.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 124

The Caregiver, by Samuel Park

Amazon

This tender novel, published posthumously, tells the touching story of a young woman, Mara, who learns what it means to take care of someone. As Mara becomes the caretaker for a woman dying of stomach cancer, she begins to reflect on her relationship with her own mother, a Brazilian rebel who dedicated her life to fighting against the brutal local police force, and how that shaped Mara's life in many ways. 

To buy: $26; amazon.com

26 of 124

The Personality Brokers, by Merve Emre

Amazon

You've probably taken a personality test at some point, possibly just because you were interested, or maybe because it was mandated by a school or job. One of the most common tests is the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, which has been widely adopted despite the fact that it was created by a mother-daughter team who lacked any formal training in psychology. The Personality Brokers is a fascinating and necessary exposé of personality testing and why people are so eager to find their type. 

To buy: $19; amazon.com.
 

27 of 124

Leave No Trace, by Mindy Mejia

Amazon

When a father and son vanish after hiking through the Boundary Waters—a stretch of hundreds of miles of untouched forests in Minnesota—everyone presumes they died in the harsh conditions. Ten years later, the son reappears and is quickly admitted to a psychiatric facility where a Maya, a speech therapist, tries to get him to talk about what happened over the long decade he was gone, while also grappling with secrets in her own past. This psychological mystery explores the impact of a life lived in true isolation.  

To buy: $18; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 124

Ultraviolet, by Suzanne Matson

Amazon

Ultraviolet is a novel that follows three generations of women in one family: Elsie, Kathryn, and Samantha. The story begins with Elsie, the wife of a missionary in India in the 1930s. Elsie lives a conservative life that her daughter Kathryn ultimately rejects, returning to America as a teen. Kathryn marries a much-older man hoping it will bring her freedom, but what she finds is much more complicated, a pairing that shapes her daughter Samantha's understanding of relationships and ambition. This gorgeous novel examines the complexities of the mother-daughter relationship. 

To buy: $17; amazon.com

29 of 124

What We Keep, by Bill Shapiro