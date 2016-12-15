Natasha is a rational teenager. She believes in science and facts. As she says early on in Nicola Yoon’s stunning YA romance, “To be clear: I don’t believe in fate. But I’m desperate.” She’s desperate because her family is about to be deported back to Jamaica and she only has 12 hours to try to find a way to stay in New York. Daniel, however, has a poet’s sensibility, which doesn’t exactly jive with his parents, Korean immigrants who expect him to attend an Ivy League school and become a doctor. When the pair meet on that fateful day, Daniel is convinced it is love at first sight and is determined to get Natasha to realize the same. The National Book Award-nominated novel traces everything that happens over those 12 hours as Natasha can’t help but begin to fall for the sweet, romantic Daniel. What makes this novel more than just a mushy story of teenagers falling in love is the many glimpses Yoon gives readers into the people Daniel and Natasha interact with—no matter how briefly. (One poignant example: the security guard at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services longs for someone to just look up and see her, and not just pass through with their head down.) The result is a multi-layered look at the many factors that determine why, when, and how we fall in love.



Released November 1.