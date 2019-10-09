The Best Books of 2020 (So Far)

Introducing Real Simple's definitive list of the best books of 2020. Throughout the year, we'll be adding new books to this list at the start of each month to keep all of our favorites in one place. Expect a mix of compelling memoir, literary fiction, riveting psychological thrillers, original historical fiction, thought-provoking nonfiction, and so much more as our editors vet dozens of books each month to compile our top picks—the books we think you should buy or add to your to-read pile in 2020.

From what we’ve read and researched so far, 2020 promises to be full of great new books. Kicking the year off are some of the buzziest, timeliest books we’ve encountered in a while. Among them: My Dark Vanessa, by Kate Elizabeth Russell, which might be the first true #MeToo-era novel to come out over these last few years, and The Glass Hotel, by Emily St. John Mandel, a genre-bending novel about a Ponzi scheme. We're also looking forward to debut novels by Kiley Reid, Elizabeth Wetmore, and others. Fans of bestselling authors including Mandel (Station Eleven), Yaa Gyasi (Homegoing), Sue Monk Kidd (The Secret Life of Bees), and Emma Straub (The Vacationers, Modern Lovers) rejoice: These authors and plenty of other familiar names have announced new novels in 2020 that are sure to be splashy.

Here, we present Real Simple’s guide to the best books of 2020. Use this list to find your next bedside read or a commute-worthy audiobook. And be sure to check back here every month as we add to this list.