The Best Books of 2019

The amenities at Golden Oaks sound like those of a picture-perfect wellness retreat: beautiful grounds, daily organic meals, fitness trainers, massages and other treatments. Only, the women staying there aren't there to unplug and recharge. They're there to give birth. And not to their own children. They're there to give birth to the babies the uberwealthy, who pay exorbitant fees to ensure their surrogates are at peak healthiness. The surrogates—mostly immigrants—in turn cannot leave. When struggling single mother and Filipina immigrant Jane signs on, she figures she can live without seeing her daughter for nine months for the life-changing fee she'll earn. The Farm is a page-turning novel about motherhood, immigration, and class that's perfect for the times we're living in. Buckle up for this one.

To buy: $18, amazon.com.