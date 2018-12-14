The Best Books of 2019
We came up with this list based on extensive research. Every month, the editors of Real Simple read and vetted dozens of books (tough job, but someone has to do it) to choose the novels, memoirs, and nonfiction works we think our readers should buy next. We compared the latest historical fiction titles set in WWII, questioned whether a thriller's big plot twist was new and unexpected, and looked for complex characters in the latest literary fiction releases. Many went on to become bestsellers, while others were unexpected finds.RELATED: The Best Books of 2018
This past year gifted readers tons of great new fiction and nonfiction titles. Among our varied fiction favorites released in 2019: Elizabeth McCracken's Gingerbread, Lauren Wilkinson's American Spy, Angie Kim's Miracle Creek, and Joanne Ramos' The Farm. We loved learning the benefits of picking up a hobby you're terrible at from Karen Rinaldi in It's Great to Suck at Something and dogeared and highlighted pages in 2019's memoirs and essay collections from Mary Laura Philpott, Ruth Reichl, and Adrienne Brodeur. Fall 2019 brought big new books from Ann Patchett (The Dutch House), Téa Obreht (Inland), and many others.
Use this list to find your next beach read or a quick page-turner for your commute.
Disappearing Earth, by Julia Phillips
On a remote peninsula in Russia, two sisters—one eight years old, the other 11—accept a ride home from a stranger and disappear. Over the next year, the investigation into their abduction goes nowhere. Disappearing Earth follows the lives of the other women and men on the peninsula, who go on living and working even as the missing girls' case remains unsolved. Phillips introduces readers to a part of Russia not often found in literature. This is a thriller for those who also want to sink their teeth into arresting, literary prose.
The Dreamers, by Karen Thompson Walker
Are dreams a window into the future or merely random thoughts? In Karen Thompson Walker’s The Dreamers, a small California college town is suddenly the site of a mysterious, rapidly spreading disease that causes victims to fall into a deep sleep. With mellifluous prose, Walker traces victims’ experiences (awake and asleep), along with how their family members, friends, and doctors respond to the crisis.
Red at the Bone, by Jacqueline Woodson
In her beautifully written Red at the Bone, Jacqueline Woodson traces the story of two black families who are linked when their teenage children have a baby. The novel opens as the pair’s daughter, Melody, is readying for her coming-of-age ceremony and moves back in time, switching characters, exploring how decisions ripple through generations. A slim novel with tremendous emotional power.
Bowlaway, by Elizabeth McCracken
Bowlaway, author Elizabeth McCracken's first novel in 20 years, centers around a candlepin bowling alley in a small Massachusetts town at the turn of the 20th Century and the alley's mysterious owner, Bertha Truitt, who blew into town one day. From where? Nobody knows. Over her years living in the town and opening Truitt Alleys, Bertha becomes a living legend. After she dies unexpectedly, a man arrives in town proclaiming he's her son and the rightful heir to the business, and Bertha's past begins to emerge. McCracken's delightful prose and rich historical details make this the perfect book to get lost in.
The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett
Ann Patchett examines sibling relationships in her latest novel, The Dutch House. After their father buys a lavish estate, Danny and Maeve find their lives upturned—and their bond solidified—when their mother, appalled by the purchase, runs off. Later, their new stepmother exiles them. Patchett’s rich story follows Danny’s and Maeve’s paths, showing how the past has a hold on their present.
American Spy, by Lauren Wilkinson
Marie Mitchell isn’t the usual Cold War novel protagonist: She’s a young black woman working in an almost entirely white, male-staffed FBI. As her career stalls, she’s recruited by a CIA operative to help the U.S. overthrow the leader of an African country by seduction. But when she develops real feelings for the revolutionary, she begins to question her duty to country. Lauren Wilkinson’s American Spy, inspired by true events, is a thrilling, original read.
Gingerbread, by Helen Oyeyemi
Harriet Lee is raising her daughter, Perdita, and navigating the school’s parents association. Her life is pretty typical of a London mom’s except for the fact that the dolls in her apartment talk, she’s from a country that doesn’t exist, and she bakes a powerful gingerbread that connects her to home and her childhood friend Gretel. Helen Oyeyemi’s wholly original Gingerbread is a modern fairy tale about family history and legacy.
Fleishman Is in Trouble, by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Newly separated, Toby is trying to balance spending weekends with his kids; managing a schedule with his ex, Rachel; and working a demanding job as a hepatologist. Then there’s his busy life on dating apps. He’s coping until Rachel drops the kids off and doesn’t return. Piecing together her disappearance, Toby has to look back. Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s Fleishman Is in Trouble is a wry novel about marriage with a fully realized protagonist.
The Stationery Shop, by Marjan Kamali
In 1953, Roya finds solace from school, family, and Tehran’s political upheaval in a stationery shop, where she meets Bahman, a striking, opinionated young man. Despite his family’s objections, they plan to marry in secret. But Bahman doesn’t show, and Roya leaves Iran. Decades later, she gets a chance to ask him what happened that day. Marjan Kamali’s The Stationery Shop is an affecting novel about first love.
The Farm, by Joanne Ramos
The amenities at Golden Oaks sound like those of a picture-perfect wellness retreat: beautiful grounds, daily organic meals, fitness trainers, massages and other treatments. Only, the women staying there aren't there to unplug and recharge. They're there to give birth. And not to their own children. They're there to give birth to the babies the uberwealthy, who pay exorbitant fees to ensure their surrogates are at peak healthiness. The surrogates—mostly immigrants—in turn cannot leave. When struggling single mother and Filipina immigrant Jane signs on, she figures she can live without seeing her daughter for nine months for the life-changing fee she'll earn. The Farm is a page-turning novel about motherhood, immigration, and class that's perfect for the times we're living in. Buckle up for this one.
Patsy, by Nicole Dennis-Benn
In Nicole Dennis-Benn’s Patsy, the title character leaves Jamaica—and her daughter, Tru—to start a new life in the United States and reunite with her onetime girlfriend, Cicely. But she’s quickly disheartened: The only job she can get is as a bathroom cleaner, and she discovers Cicely has married a man. Alternating between Patsy’s and Tru’s perspectives, Dennis-Benn tells a brutally honest story with ample topics for discussion.
Leaving the Witness, by Amber Scorah
In her thoughtful, page-turning debut memoir, Scorah gives readers a look at daily life as a Jehovah's Witnesses—the routine, the constant church obligations, the sacrifices she and her husband make for their faith—and as illegal missionaries in China. Exposed to new sights and nonbelievers outside her insular world, she begins to question her faith. Fans of Educated and The Book of Separation itching for a new read about finding freedom and leaving a strict religion, will find much to enjoy.
The Beekeeper of Aleppo, by Christy Lefteri
After war breaks out in Syria, Nuri and his wife, Afra, flee Aleppo, traveling toward the United Kingdom, where they plan to apply for asylum. The trying physical and mental journey is made more so by Afra’s sudden, unexplained blindness and the recent traumas that haunt them both. In The Beekeeper of Aleppo, Christy Lefteri, who volunteered at a refugee center in Athens, tells a powerful story about the refugee experience, hope, and love.
The Other's Gold, by Elizabeth Ames
Elizabeth Ames’s impressive debut, The Other’s Gold, follows the lives of Alice, Ji Sun, Lainey, and Margaret, who are assigned as roommates at a Harvard-esque college and forge an immediate, intense friendship. As they navigate college and then parenthood, their seemingly unbreakable bond is tested by a mistake each woman makes. Ames’s well-drawn characters and startling prose will linger with you.
Inland, by Téa Obreht
Téa Obreht finally returns, eight years after The Tiger’s Wife, with the genre-defying Inland. Out in the bone-dry Arizona Territory in 1893, Nora is waiting for her husband to come back with water. Lurie is on the run from the law and joins a camel calvary. Over the course of the novel, Obreht masterfully intertwines their seemingly unconnected stories with the rich prose, nods to history, and elements of magical realism she’s known for.
Grand Union, by Zadie Smith
Novelist and critic Zadie Smith needs no introduction. This month, she releases her first-ever book of short stories, Grand Union. In these pages, Brexiteers vacation at an all-inclusive resort in Spain and two old friends talk aging over dinner in Paris. Smith shows off her range—the stories span genres from post-modernism to dystopian fiction—in this imaginative collection.
All This Could Be Yours, by Jami Attenberg
In All This Could Be Yours, a heart attack sends a ruthless real estate developer to his deathbed. On his final day, his wife, two adult children, and daughter-in-law reflect on family secrets with potentially huge consequences and their relationships with the patriarch. Jami Attenberg’s characters (family members as well as outsiders via clever cameos) are deftly developed, making for a fast but satisfying read.
Ordinary Girls, by Jaquira Díaz
Though today Díaz has all the markers of a successful writer (several literary prizes, stories in prestigious magazines and journals), she grew up in poverty in Humacao, Puerto Rico and later, Miami, struggling with addiction and drug abuse, and wrestling with her identity as a queer, mixed race woman. In her memoir Ordinary Girls, she shares the story of her sometimes brutal childhood and teenage years and how she began to see herself as worthy of more.
Wild Game, by Adrienne Brodeur
In this arresting memoir, Brodeur (cofounder, with Francis Ford Coppola, of literary magazine Zoetrope and director of Aspen Words) writes about her unusual relationship with her mother. At their Cape Cod summer house, Malabar divulges to Brodeur, then 14 years old, that she's kissed their longtime family friend, Ben. As Ben and Malabar begin a long affair, Brodeur becomes her mother's confidant and co-conspirator. Brodeur writes devastatingly about how this affected her relationships as she got older and how she struggled to untether herself from her enigmatic mother and come into her own.
The Revisioners, by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
In 1925, former slave Josephine owns a thriving farm. But a friendship with a white neighbor threatens all she’s built. In 2017, her descendant, single mom Ava, moves in with her white grandmother, who starts to turn on her. Margaret Wilkerson Sexton’s The Revisioners is a stunning, necessary novel about racism, family history, and survival.
Little Weirds, by Jenny Slate
If you're a Jenny Slate fan hoping for a comical, Bossypants-esque memoir from the creator of Marcel the Shell, star of Obvious Child, and fan favorite on shows like Parks & Rec, Little Weirds is definitely...not that. But if you love more experimental short stories and essays, it's a delightful and often insightful read. She intersperses longer pieces touching on everything from heartbreak and divorce to finding self-love (with a fictional short story thrown in the mix), with "little weirds," very short, quirky little breathers and musings. "I Died: Listening" is a standout, an essay about an interaction with a man who is interrupting and mansplaining, causing Slate's head to spin and fall off and "bonk" down on the floor (metaphorically, of course, but still, every woman will nod).
The Family Upstairs, by Lisa Jewell
Looking to settle in with something spine-chilling this fall or winter? Jewell's latest thriller The Family Upstairs is the book. On her 25th birthday, Libby Jones gets a letter she's been waiting for—the one that finally reveals who her birth parents are and what happened to them. Only, she's in for the shock of her life. Her parents were horrifically, disturbingly murdered and, if that wasn't shocking enough, have left her their multi-million dollar London townhouse. As Libby navigates her new reality, little does she know that there are other people who have been waiting for this day. With a satisfying twist and loads of rich detail (especially about that townhouse!), Jewell solidifies herself as one of our favorite thriller writers.
On Swift Horses, by Shannon Pufahl
In Shannon Pufahl’s atmospheric novel, On Swift Horses, a woman and her brother-in-law crave freedom in the 1950s American West. Restless Muriel secretly bets on horses and keeps her winnings from her husband. Itinerant, closeted Julius searches for his lover in Las Vegas and Tijuana. With satisfyingly slow prose, Pufahl explores identity and paths not taken.
The Starless Sea, by Erin Morgenstern
Morgenstern follows up her blockbuster debut novel The Night Circus with The Starless Sea, a book for book lovers if there ever was one. In the library on campus, graduate student Zachary discovers a curious tome, featuring a story from his own life, that eventually leads him to a secret society and the fantastical underground world (the Starless Sea, as in the novel's name) they're trying to protect. Clocking in at an epic 500 pages, The Starless Sea is deeply engrossing novel full of myths, metaphors, and layers readers will love to unpack.
Kid Food, by Bettina Elias Siegel
To raise a healthy eater, all you’ve got to do is feed your kid a balanced diet and get some veggies in, right? It’s not so simple, writes Bettina Elias Siegel in Kid Food. In expert detail, the writer, activist, and parent highlights the many ways children’s eating habits are influenced by outside forces—from the halls of Congress to the offices of ad agencies. A compelling, informative read for any parent.
The Book of Lost Saints, by Daniel José Older
Young-adult and fantasy author Daniel José Older blends magical realism, mystery, and a bit of his own family history in his first adult novel, The Book of Lost Saints. During the Cuban Revolution, Marisol disappears. Later, as a spirit, she haunts her nephew through his dreams, prompting him to look for the truth about what happened to her. It’s a beautiful, heartbreaking tale.
Why Are We Yelling?, by Buster Benson
For the conflict-averse, arguing is deeply uncomfortable, frustrating, and often upsetting. Worse, in our increasingly fractious world, we’re losing the ability to productively disagree with others, writes tech entrepreneur Buster Benson in Why Are We Yelling? Benson offers helpful strategies for identifying anxieties and biases and asking questions that lead to better debate.
Olive, Again, by Elizabeth Strout
Olive Kitteridge fans rejoice: Strout returns to her famous character (which won her a Pulitzer Prize in 2009, in Olive, Again, a collection of 13 related stories. In these pages, set in the fictional Crosby, Maine, Olive remarries, navigates loss and grief, and reflects on her relationship with her son, Christopher. As complicated, sad, but somehow hopeful as the original.
