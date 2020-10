Introducing the definitive list of the best books of 2019. All year long, we've added standout books to this list. As 2019 comes to a close, these are the 112 books we've loved most.We came up with this list based on extensive research. Every month, the editors of Real Simple read and vetted dozens of books (tough job, but someone has to do it) to choose the novels, memoirs, and nonfiction works we think our readers should buy next. We compared the latest historical fiction titles set in WWII, questioned whether a thriller's big plot twist was new and unexpected, and looked for complex characters in the latest literary fiction releases. Many went on to become bestsellers, while others were unexpected finds.This past year gifted readers tons of great new fiction and nonfiction titles. Among our varied fiction favorites released in 2019: Elizabeth McCracken's Gingerbread , Lauren Wilkinson's American Spy , Angie Kim's Miracle Creek , and Joanne Ramos' The Farm . We loved learning the benefits of picking up a hobby you're terrible at from Karen Rinaldi in It's Great to Suck at Something and dogeared and highlighted pages in 2019's memoirs and essay collections from Mary Laura Philpott, Ruth Reichl, and Adrienne Brodeur. Fall 2019 brought big new books from Ann Patchett ( The Dutch House ), Téa Obreht ( Inland ), and many others.Use this list to find your next beach read or a quick page-turner for your commute. And check back next month as we dive into the best books of 2020