Reviewer: Katrine Poe; age 55; English professor; Woodstock, Illinois.



Katrine’s assessment: Three anthropologists—Andrew, a lonely bachelor, and Nell and Fen, a married couple—are studying the peoples of remote New Guinea in the 1930s. Their research is complicated by their own baggage and the rather strange, almost ménage à trois–like relationship that they share. The most interesting aspect of the novel, and the one that kept me reading, was the shifting of narration between Andrew and Nell, and the fragments of Nell’s journals, which Andrew is reading at a later date. The anthropologists’ bundle of neuroses and crackpot thinking leads readers to question which culture, Western or tribal New Guinea, is more “civilized.” The problem is that there is no payoff, either in the narrative shifts or in the story. I ended the book with a shrug rather than satisfaction.



