Real Simple Readers Review the Best Books of 2014
Beauty,by Frederick G. Dillen
Reviewer: Fayeruz Regan; age 37; freelance writer; Richmond, Virginia.
Fayeruz’s assessment: When Carol, nicknamed “Beast” by coworkers because of her tough demeanor, discovers that she will be fired by her mergers-and-acquisitions firm, she embarks on a mission to save a fish factory that she was originally ordered to shut down. Thanks to Dillen’s vivid imagery, I could practically smell the salty air and feel the chill of the bleak seaside factory town. Carol is able to find value and meaning in her new life—a far cry from her crazed corporate existence in New York City. This uplifting story reminded me that sudden changes in life, though unnerving, can produce beautiful results.
The Visitors,by Patrick O’Keeffe
Reviewer: Ingrid Witherell; age 33; receptionist; Keene, New Hampshire.
Ingrid’s assessment: I read and loved O’Keeffe’s award-winning collection of novellas, The Hill Road, and so I was delighted to discover that his prose remains just as vivid and gripping in his debut novel. Spanning generations and continents, this captivating tale delves into the tumultuous lives of two neighboring families in Ireland and traces what happens to their sons, James and Kevin, as they grow into adults and learn to face their shared past.
Boy, Snow, Bird,by Helen Oyeyemi
Reviewer: Susan Talend; age 41; stay-at-home mom; Atlanta.
Susan’s assessment: When Boy, a beautiful blond woman, gives birth to a dark-skinned baby girl named Bird, she suddenly realizes that her husband and her stepdaughter, Snow, whom she had thought were white, are actually light-skinned African Americans who have been “passing.” Not wanting everyone to constantly compare Bird’s skin color with that of her stepsister, Boy cruelly sends Snow to live far away with her aunt. Through Boy’s observations of the harsh treatment of her daughter by her racially segregated community, the novel explores powerful themes, such as self-perception, race relations, and the role appearance plays in relationships.
The Divorce Papers,by Susan Rieger
Reviewer: Emily Dupill; age 34; furniture-store owner; Peru, Maine.
Emily’s assessment: Thanks to a surprising structure (the story is told through e-mails, memos, and letters, not a first- or third-person narration) and a super-likeable protagonist (a criminal lawyer named Sophie), Reiger’s debut novel is exceedingly entertaining. It also deftly addresses some heavy emotions: As Sophie represents a client in a high-stakes divorce case, she confronts old wounds left over from her parents’ split, and she must decide whether she can let go of grudges that have burdened her for years.
You Should Have Known,by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Reviewer: Katrine Poe; age 54; English professor; Woodstock, Illinois
Katrine’s assessment: Grace, a couples therapist and the author of a relationship-advice book, is a woman who failed to practice what she preached. The novel follows her as she realizes that her husband is psychopathic and that their life together was built upon lies. Due to some ham-handed foreshadowing, a careful reader can tell what’s about to transpire in this long, somewhat tedious book. It’s a shame that the interesting supporting characters don’t receive much attention, as I couldn’t warm up to Grace. Some readers will love the slow unspooling of the story, but I wished I could push a fast-forward button.
Visible City,by Tova Mirvis
Reviewer: Katherine Barrett Baker; age 52; director of an etiquette school; Manakin-Sabot, Virginia
Katherine’s assessment: In this story of three unfulfilled couples living in Manhattan, Mervis captures a prevalent inner struggle: the desire for change versus the fear of the unknown. Nina, a new stay-at-home mom, spies on her neighbors from her window for hours on end, wishing that she could join their lives, while her husband, Jeremy, researches “ghost subways” as an escape from his miserable job. Through these characters’ feelings of fear, regret, and discontent, I was reminded never to lose sight of what brings me happiness.
Shrink Thyself, by Bill Scheft
Reviewer: Diana Colvard; age 59; conservation-programs specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture; Sherwood, Arkansas.
Diana’s assessment: Charlie Traub, a neurotic television news producer, and his wife are so career-driven that they leave little time for each other. And after Charlie reveals to his wife that he has fantasized about having an affair, she divorces him. Charlie may sound unlikable, but he is actually a humorous and sympathetic character. While taking us on the journey of Charlie’s life before and after his split, the author incorporates plenty of amusing characters (from dysfunctional family members to an eccentric therapist) and surprising twists, which make the book an entertaining, laugh-out-loud read.
Flying Shoes, by Lisa Howorth
Reviewer: Emily Dupill; age 34; furniture-store owner; Peru, Maine.
Emily’s assessment: Mary Byrd is a typical wife and mother living in Mississippi, except for the fact that she is haunted by the unsolved murder of her stepbrother, which took place when she was a teenager. New evidence causes the case to be reopened, but Howorth doesn’t spend a great deal of time rehashing the shocking crime. Instead, she focuses on Mary Byrd’s relationships with friends and family, as well as her attempts to move on from her traumatic past and live a normal life. While the premise seems dark, Mary Byrd is a charmingly quirky protagonist (for example, this upper-middle class woman chooses to a hitch a ride on a semitrailer instead of flying back to her hometown), so following her daily struggles is often a hilarious, as opposed to heartbreaking, experience.
Euphoria, by Lily King
Reviewer: Katrine Poe; age 55; English professor; Woodstock, Illinois.
Katrine’s assessment: Three anthropologists—Andrew, a lonely bachelor, and Nell and Fen, a married couple—are studying the peoples of remote New Guinea in the 1930s. Their research is complicated by their own baggage and the rather strange, almost ménage à trois–like relationship that they share. The most interesting aspect of the novel, and the one that kept me reading, was the shifting of narration between Andrew and Nell, and the fragments of Nell’s journals, which Andrew is reading at a later date. The anthropologists’ bundle of neuroses and crackpot thinking leads readers to question which culture, Western or tribal New Guinea, is more “civilized.” The problem is that there is no payoff, either in the narrative shifts or in the story. I ended the book with a shrug rather than satisfaction.
Home Leave, by Brittani Sonnenberg
Reviewer: Andrea Bledsoe King; age 38; librarian; Memphis.
Andrea’s assessment: This emotionally charged novel revolves around married couple Chris and Elise Kreigstein, who, because of Chris’s career, must constantly relocate across the globe—from Virginia to China to Singapore—with their two children in tow. When the youngest daughter, Sophie, dies suddenly, Sonnenberg alternates between the three remaining family members’ perspectives, providing an in-depth look into their heartbreak and showing how each chooses to deal with the tragedy. The Kreigsteins are such authentic and complex characters that readers will be captivated by all of them.
All Fall Down,by Jennifer Weiner
Reviewer: Hardeep Gill; age 22; college student; Vacaville, California.
Hardeep’s assessment: Allison Weiss seems to have it all: a lovely family, a big suburban home, and a fabulous job. Despite her enviable life, she begins popping pills to deal with life’s challenges—a habit that turns into a full-blown addiction. Weiner paints a multidimensional character with real-life trials and tribulations (a distant husband, an unruly child, an ailing parent) so that you can’t help but sympathize. At times I even found myself justifying her dangerous behavior. While the plot is a departure from Weiner’s usual lighthearted fare, you’ll still have some laughs as you follow the heroine’s attempt to salvage her happy ending.
The Girl Who Was Saturday Night, by Heather O’Neill
Reviewer: Jessica Underwood; age 24; chef; Waterloo, New York.
Jessica’s assessment: This book is promising at the start. For the first half, Nouschka, a funny and insightful former child star, wanders the bars and tenements of Montreal, dodging a reporter bent on making a documentary about her, her twin brother, and their famous folksinger father, and sleeping with whoever strikes her fancy. But as the story progresses, it becomes more dreary and dismal. Although Nouschka ultimately decides to move her life in a new, more optimistic direction, her journey is bleak.
I Am Having So Much Fun Here Without You,by Courtney Maum
Reviewer: Sarai Narvaez; age 28; graduate student; Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Sarai’s assessment: Feeling bored with his marriage, Richard, an artist, embarks on a brief affair with a woman who eventually leaves him. After his wife discovers his betrayal, a regretful Richard tries to reconcile with her. Maum manages to humanize this cad while deftly exploring the daily challenges of marriage. This book provided me with a powerful reminder to appreciate my partner and the life that we’ve built together.
Mambo in Chinatown, by Jean Kwok
Reviewer: Evan Sarah Epstein; age 32; public-relations manager; Seattle.
Evan’s assessment: Charlie Wong, an underachieving 22-year-old, lives with her father and younger sister in New York City’s Chinatown. She slogs away at a job as a dishwasher before landing a position at a ballroom-dance studio, where the owner taps into Charlie’s hidden talents and promotes her from receptionist to dance instructor. The author tells a riveting story about a young woman who ultimately finds her calling and manages to exceed everyone’s expectations—including, most important, her own.
Stars Go Blue,by Laura Pritchett
Reviewer: Fayeruz Regan; age 38; freelance writer; Richmond, Virginia.
Fayeruz’s assessment: In this haunting tale, a Rocky Mountain rancher battling Alzheimer’s and his estranged, hardened wife struggle to deal with the impending release from prison of their daughter’s murderer. The weather plays a supporting character, and its unpredictability, constantly switching from placid to punishing, mirrors the tenderness and the tumult in the couple’s marriage. Pritchett’s prose is so beautifully crafted that she manages to make sadness beautiful and tragedy compelling.
The Arsonist,by Sue Miller
Reviewer: Ingrid Witherell; age 33; receptionist; Keene, New Hampshire.
Ingrid’s assessment: The summer inhabitants of a small New England town are at odds with the year-round residents, and to make matters worse, several summer homes have become the targets of arson. Readers follow Frankie and her journalist boyfriend as they investigate the rapidly growing number of fires, all while debating who truly belongs in their town. Written in a style that is both graceful and accessible, this enthralling novel grabs your attention and never lets it go.
The Ice Cream Queen of Orchard Street,by Susan Jane Gilman
Reviewer: Katherine Barrett Baker; age 53; director of an etiquette school; Manakin-Sabot, Virginia.
Katherine’s assessment: The narrator, Malka, takes readers through her life’s journey, detailing how she transforms from a Russian-Jewish immigrant child who is abandoned by her family to the head honcho of an ice cream empire. But her suspenseful and bittersweet story doesn’t end there. Malka, later known as Lillian, makes terrible choices, like neglecting her taxes, and ends up in trouble with the law. Gilman, who has a gift for realistic dialogue, has composed an incredibly engrossing read.
