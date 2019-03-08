The 7 Best Beach Reads to Toss in Your Bag This Summer

It's beach reads season! You already have your swimsuit and beach towel ready (even if it’s just for the backyard), but no beach bag is really complete without some good beach reads. For many of us, the best beach reads are light and breezy. They could be books that are set at the beach or books about taking a vacation. Whatever kind of book you choose, make sure it’s something that helps you escape.

RELATED: The Best Books of 2020 (So Far)

The term “beach read” can be misleading. Some people who know the ins and outs of the book trade believe the concept of summer beach reads emerged in the late 1930s with the advent of paperback novels. But the term “beach reads” didn’t come into wide use until the 1990s. Usually, when most people think of good beach reads, they think of women’s fiction, romance novels, cozy mysteries, and similar genres. For others, good books to read on the beach must also be set at the beach. But where did these ideas come from? Perhaps it’s because our culture associates easy-reading themes with genres dominated by women, whereas genres dominated by men are supposedly more discerning. Luckily, we know better by now. Your picks can be whatever genre you want them to be, whether that’s literary fiction, memoirs, essays, historical fiction, thrillers, or books set on the beach.

For this list of good beach reads, our editors share their favorites that will keep your attention even while seagulls are cawing and kids are splashing in the background. Our list includes smart women’s fiction, a sweeping family epic, a (zombie!) romance, and some delicious historical fiction. Even though most of these books aren’t set at the beach, they’re definitely smart reads that will keep you glued to your lounge chair. Just make sure you don’t forget the sunscreen!