14 Beach Games That'll Make Your Summer Vacation Even More Fun
Pack (or prep) a few of these for some sand-and-surf fun.
Heading to the beach for a week (or more)? If you're worried that boredom may hit after a few days of riding the waves or chilling under a beach shade, you're in luck—there are a ton of beach-friendly games and toys out there to help you have a ball on your beach vacation.
Whether you're looking for a fun beach drinking game for your crew, or just want the perfect beach ball games to keep your kids entertained, try a few of these ideas to make your getaway even more memorable. (And bonus: Most of these games work really well in your backyard, too!)
Best Beach Games for Kids
These family-friendly beach games are lots of fun for kids—and the young at heart. (So don't discount any of these, even if your beach crew is over 20.)
Tidal Ball
This fun combo of cornhole and bocce ball uses special wooden balls that are perfect for rolling on the sand (and float if one accidentally hits the surf). A sand scoop is provided to help you set up the playing field—and the whole thing weighs under a pound, so it's easy to cart to the beach with you.
Pottery Barn Kids Inflatable Beach Ball
Level up your beach ball games with this clever version, which has a cool, 3D inflatable nestled inside.
Tug of War
The camp classic game is perfect for beach play—especially because the team that fails is guaranteed a soft landing on the sand.
Kubb
This game (allegedly descended from a Viking game) involves a little strategy—you have to knock down the other team's blocks, then the king to win it all.
Relay Beach Games
Divide your crew into teams and have them compete to see who can bring the most water or sand from one destination to a bucket on the other end. (First team to fill it wins!)
Sand Castle Contest
Divide into teams, and set a time limit—and see who can craft the most epic castle yet. (Just make sure both teams have access to next-level tools, like this sand castle tower maker.)
Limbo
All you need is a taut rope, a stick, or even an oar to play this "how low can you go" classic game—one that's probably best for the more flexible kiddos.
Catch
Playing catch is a time-honored beach game. But the Waboba Pro ball kicks it up a notch, as it allows you to play easily in water—this squishy ball bounces off the water surface.
Best Beach Games for Adults
Don't let kids have all the fun—these beach games might require some skill sets that make them more adult-appropriate.
Bucket Ball
Yeah, the kids can play, too—but this jumbo-sized version of beer pong is the perfect beach drinking game for you and your crew.
Card Games
A set of waterproof playing cards opens you up to all sorts of fun adult games, whether your game is poker, solitare, or President.
Scatter
This fun Finnish game seems easy to start—throw a baton at numbered pins and tally up the score of the ones you knocked down. But to win, you have to score exactly 50 points—if you go over, you go back to 25 points and try again. (A dry-erase board makes it easy to keep score without paper flying everywhere.)
Jazzminton
This combo of paddleball and badminton uses traditional beach paddles and introduces two different kinds of birdies—one for slow play, and one for faster play. Everything is made of water resistant materials, so you don't have to worry if a birdie lands in a puddle. (And bonus—it can be brought indoors for those rainy beach days.)
Beach Volleyball
Take your game after hours with an LED light-up beach volleyball that's perfect for gameplay at your bonfire.
Kan Jam
The rules are simple—get the frisbee to land in the can. But as you can imagine, a breezy beach could make this a little challenging to manage!