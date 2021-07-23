14 Beach Games That'll Make Your Summer Vacation Even More Fun

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Pack (or prep) a few of these for some sand-and-surf fun.

Heading to the beach for a week (or more)? If you're worried that boredom may hit after a few days of riding the waves or chilling under a beach shade, you're in luck—there are a ton of beach-friendly games and toys out there to help you have a ball on your beach vacation.

Whether you're looking for a fun beach drinking game for your crew, or just want the perfect beach ball games to keep your kids entertained, try a few of these ideas to make your getaway even more memorable. (And bonus: Most of these games work really well in your backyard, too!)

Best Beach Games for Kids

These family-friendly beach games are lots of fun for kids—and the young at heart. (So don't discount any of these, even if your beach crew is over 20.)

Related Items Tidal Ball $50, walmart.com This fun combo of cornhole and bocce ball uses special wooden balls that are perfect for rolling on the sand (and float if one accidentally hits the surf). A sand scoop is provided to help you set up the playing field—and the whole thing weighs under a pound, so it's easy to cart to the beach with you. Pottery Barn Kids Beach Ball Credit: Pottery Barn Kids Pottery Barn Kids Inflatable Beach Ball $15, potterybarnkids.com Level up your beach ball games with this clever version, which has a cool, 3D inflatable nestled inside. Tug of War Rope Credit: Target.com Tug of War $32, target.com The camp classic game is perfect for beach play—especially because the team that fails is guaranteed a soft landing on the sand. Kubb Wooden Beach Game Credit: Target.com Kubb $60, target.com This game (allegedly descended from a Viking game) involves a little strategy—you have to knock down the other team's blocks, then the king to win it all. Relay Beach Games $13, target.com Divide your crew into teams and have them compete to see who can bring the most water or sand from one destination to a bucket on the other end. (First team to fill it wins!) Sand Castle Contest $50, fatbraintoys.com Divide into teams, and set a time limit—and see who can craft the most epic castle yet. (Just make sure both teams have access to next-level tools, like this sand castle tower maker.) People playing limbo on the beach Credit: BIg Cheese Photo/Getty Images Limbo All you need is a taut rope, a stick, or even an oar to play this "how low can you go" classic game—one that's probably best for the more flexible kiddos. Waboba Pro Beach Ball Credit: Fat Brain Toys Catch $10, fatbraintoys.com Playing catch is a time-honored beach game. But the Waboba Pro ball kicks it up a notch, as it allows you to play easily in water—this squishy ball bounces off the water surface.

Best Beach Games for Adults

Don't let kids have all the fun—these beach games might require some skill sets that make them more adult-appropriate.