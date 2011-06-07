7 Fun Beach Games
Shark Toss and Catch Game
The go-to game of toss got a summer transformation. This pair of sharks can be played in the water (the balls float!) or on the shore.
To buy: $18, chasing-fireflies.com.
Featured in July 2013
Splashnet Xpress The Inflatable Water Wheel
If floating in the water isn't your style, then have fun taking this inflatable water wheel for a spin.
To buy: $60, hayneedle.com.
Spikeball
Recruit four guests to play this outdoor game that involves spiking the ball back and forth (just like in volleyball) using the low trampoline-like net.
To buy: $50, store.spikeball.com.
Giant Personalized Beach Ball
When the sands are packed, this hard-to-miss personalized globe will make it easy to spot your blanket.
To buy: $89.50, frontgate.com.
Kite - Morning
A warm-weather activity you'll never outgrow. Serve up some high-flying summer fun by taking this beautifully crafted kite, made of silkscreened paper, for a whirl.
To buy: $64, fredericksandmae.com.
OgoDisk RAQ
Meet the new summer trampoline: Add some bounce to the traditional ball game with a handled disk that will catapult a ball (or even a water balloon) high into the sky or to a partner down the beach.
To buy: $38, ogosport.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail
Ladderball
Toss weighted bolos (two balls connected by a string) at a ladder to try to wrap them around a rung—each rung has different point values. Challenging fun.
To buy: $28, sportsauthority.com.