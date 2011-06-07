7 Fun Beach Games

By Christina Yeotsas
Updated August 29, 2014
chasing-fireflies.com
Stay active on the sandy shores with these family-friendly picks.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Shark Toss and Catch Game

chasing-fireflies.com

The go-to game of toss got a summer transformation. This pair of sharks can be played in the water (the balls float!) or on the shore.

To buy: $18, chasing-fireflies.com.

Featured in July 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Splashnet Xpress The Inflatable Water Wheel

hayneedle.com

If floating in the water isn't your style, then have fun taking this inflatable water wheel for a spin.

To buy: $60, hayneedle.com.

3 of 7

Spikeball

spikeball.com

Recruit four guests to play this outdoor game that involves spiking the ball back and forth (just like in volleyball) using the low trampoline-like net.

To buy: $50, store.spikeball.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Giant Personalized Beach Ball

frontgate.com

When the sands are packed, this hard-to-miss personalized globe will make it easy to spot your blanket.

To buy: $89.50, frontgate.com.

5 of 7

Kite - Morning

myshopify.com

A warm-weather activity you'll never outgrow. Serve up some high-flying summer fun by taking this beautifully crafted kite, made of silkscreened paper, for a whirl.

To buy: $64, fredericksandmae.com.

6 of 7

OgoDisk RAQ

ogosport.com

Meet the new summer trampoline: Add some bounce to the traditional ball game with a handled disk that will catapult a ball (or even a water balloon) high into the sky or to a partner down the beach.

To buy: $38, ogosport.com.

Get Daily Finds via e-mail

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Ladderball

sportsauthority.com

Toss weighted bolos (two balls connected by a string) at a ladder to try to wrap them around a rung—each rung has different point values. Challenging fun.

To buy: $28, sportsauthority.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christina Yeotsas