The Internet Is Loving This Mom’s Hilarious Back-to-School Photo

Snapping a photo of the kids all dressed up for the first day of school is an age-old tradition, but this year an Alabama mom decided to put her own spin on it—and the Internet can’t get enough.

Instead of a traditional photo featuring the kids heading off to the bus, Jena Willingham, a 31-year-old mom of three, is the star of this shot, posing on a pool floatie with a raised champagne flute, as her three kids look less than thrilled to be heading back to class with their backpacks and lunchboxes in tow in the background. According to the Ledger-Enquirer, Willingham is celebrating the first year that all three of her children will be attending school.

The photo has since been shared over 19,000 times on Facebook and has earned her the nickname “Mimosa Mom,” even though she has admitted that the flute was filled with orange juice rather than the champagne cocktail. The photo itself, she says, was also staged on Sunday afternoon before her kids’ first day, but that hasn’t stopped commenters from sharing their reactions.