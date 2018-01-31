Ava Phillippe Stars in New Rodarte Campaign

Often considered a doppleganger for her mother, Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe just made her modeling debut in the lookbook for Rodarte’s Fall 2018 collection. Featured alongside a star-studded list of actresses in a campaign for a major fashion house, the 18-year-old is making a grand entrance into the fashion world.

For the lookbook, Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy asked women who inspire them to model for portraits shot by Autumn de Wilde. In addition to Ava Phillippe, the impressive list of women includes Kirsten Dunst, Rowan Blanchard, Tessa Thompson, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and others. The lookbook is a series of portraits, set in front of dreamy landscapes and imaginative floral arrangements.

Fitting with the scene, Phillippe wears a strapless pink tulle dress that’s frothy and sweet, but with a subtle edge. In another shot, she appears holding an umbrella and wearing a layered dress that looks like Little Bo-Peep gone rogue. In typical Rodarte fashion, the looks are romantic, magical and subtly eerie.