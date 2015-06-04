Seattle has held onto its spot as the most well-read city for the second year in a row, according to Amazon ’s annual list of the Top 20 Most Well-Read Cities in the U.S. , which was relased on Tuesday. From April 2015 to April 2016, the retail site compiled sales data of books, magazines, and newspapers in both print and Kindle formats from cities with more than 500,000 residents.

The site found that the year’s most-talked about novel (which is also about to become a movie), The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins, was the bestselling Kindle and print book in five of the top 10 cities: Portland, Austin, Tucson, Albuquerque, and San Diego. Other titles popular titles this year were organizational guru Marie Kondo’s first guide, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing (popular in Seattle, San Francisco, Tucson, and Albuquerque), and the barbecue bible, Franklin Barbecue: A Meat Smoking Manifesto (popular in none other than Austin). Plus, the coloring book trend isn’t going to die out anytime soon, according to the data—these books were included in the top-selling print titles in Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Albuquerque.