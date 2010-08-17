The Photography of Melvin Sokolsky

Simone d’Aillencourt is the model. The view of New York is shot from the cliffs of Weehawken, New Jersey. Over New York is the March 1963 cover of Harper’s Bazaar. I call the bubble series, Paris 1663.



The bubble in the series is made of Plastivew and is composed of two hemispheres with a 1/8-inch crack to allow for breathing room. Then the bubble was hung from a very thin, but strong cable. (It could have also held up a Cadillac.) This was probably one of the easiest shoots I've ever done in my life because thre were no hair or makeup interruptions. No one could touch her in the bubble, so it was just her and I creating the images.