Illustrious Illustrated Characters From Children’s Books
The Very Hungry Caterpillar
- Written and illustrated by Eric Carle (Philomel, $16, amazon.com).
- Copyright © 1969 and 1987 by Eric Carle.
The Cat in the Hat
Written and illustrated by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers, $9, amazon.com).
TM and copyright © by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. 1957, renewed 1985. All rights reserved. Used by permission of Random House, Inc.
Where the Wild Things Are
Written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak (HarperCollins, $18, amazon.com).
Used by permission of HarperCollins Publishers.
Goodnight Moon
Illustrated by Clement Hurd, written by Margaret Wise Brown (HarperFestival, $9, amazon.com).
Used by permission of HarperCollins Publishers.
Winnie the Pooh
Illustrated by E. H. Shepard, written by A. A. Milne (Dutton Juvenile, $20, amazon.com).
Illustrations by Ernest H. Shepard, courtesy of Dutton Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group.
The Tale of Peter Rabbit
Written and illustrated by Beatrix Potter (Warne, $7, amazon.com).
Illustrations by Beatrix Potter, courtesy of Frederick Warne, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group.
Madeline
- Written and illustrated by Ludwig Bemelmans (Viking Juvenile, $8, amazon.com).
- Illustrations by John Bemelmans Marciano, courtesy of Viking Children’s Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group.
Frederick
Written and illustrated by Leo Lionni (Dragonfly Books, $7, barnesandnoble.com).
Copyright © 1967, renewed 1995 by Leo Lionni.
Pat the Bunny
Written and illustrated by Dorothy Kunhardt (Golden Books, $10, amazon.com).
Copyright © Penk, Inc. All rights reserved.
The Complete Adventures of Curious George
Written and illustrated by H. A. Rey (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children, $19, amazon.com).
Curious George, created by Margret and H. A. Rey, is copyrighted and trademarked by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company and used under license. Copyright © 2009 by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company. All rights reserved.