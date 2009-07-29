Illustrious Illustrated Characters From Children’s Books

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, in Amherst, Massachusetts, compiled this list of the top-10 iconic children’s-book illustrations.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar

  • Written and illustrated by Eric Carle (Philomel, $16, amazon.com).
The Cat in the Hat

Written and illustrated by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers, $9, amazon.com).

Where the Wild Things Are

Written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak (HarperCollins, $18, amazon.com).

Goodnight Moon

Illustrated by Clement Hurd, written by Margaret Wise Brown (HarperFestival, $9, amazon.com).

Winnie the Pooh

Illustrated by E. H. Shepard, written by A. A. Milne (Dutton Juvenile, $20, amazon.com).

The Tale of Peter Rabbit

Written and illustrated by Beatrix Potter (Warne, $7, amazon.com).

Madeline

  • Written and illustrated by Ludwig Bemelmans (Viking Juvenile, $8, amazon.com).
Frederick

Written and illustrated by Leo Lionni (Dragonfly Books, $7, barnesandnoble.com).

Pat the Bunny

Written and illustrated by Dorothy Kunhardt (Golden Books, $10, amazon.com).

The Complete Adventures of Curious George

Written and illustrated by H. A. Rey (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children, $19, amazon.com).

