Entertainment Picks

See “Is Anybody There?”
When retired magician Clarence (The Dark Knight’s Michael Caine, far left)) settles into Lark Hall, a home for the elderly, he strikes up an unlikely friendship with the owner’s adorably inquisitive 10-year-old son, Edward (Son of Rambow’s Bill Milner, left). Antics―including a magic trick involving a guillotine and a human finger that doesn’t go according to plan―ensue. (In select movie theaters now.)
Facebook in Real Life
British comedy group Idiots of Ants bring Facebook features to life in this hilarious, safe-for-work Web video. Not on the Facebook bandwagon? Click here to read about one woman’s adventures with the social networking site.
Tune in to “Grey Gardens” on HBO
Drew Barrymore and Jessica Lange (from far left) star as reclusive-yet-charming mother and daughter Edith and “Little Edie” Beale in this television drama inspired by the 1975 documentary of the same name. The film―spanning four decades―shows how the pair went from belles of the ball to hermits. Edith’s niece, Jacqueline Kennedy (Big Love’s Jeanne Tripplehorn), tries to save the Beales from being evicted. (April 18 at 8 p.m. EDT.)
Plan a Family Game Night
Bored of board games? Now you can play six classic Hasbro games on your Xbox console. Just download games such as Scrabble, Battleship, Connect Four, and Yahtzee onto your console through the Xbox Live Marketplace for about $10 each.
Listen to “Love Travels”
In her debut release, 20-year-old singer-songwriter Angel Taylor explores emotions ranging from the thrill of a new love to being crushed by a crush. The pop singer uses simple lyrics with addictive tunes. Her first single, “Make Me Believe,” has a catchy chorus that you’ll hum long after the song ended.
To buy: $8, iTunes.
See “Anvil”
You don’t need any mosh pit experience to enjoy this documentary about Anvil, a once-influential Canadian rock band of the 80s. The film follows childhood friends Steve “Lips” Kudlow and Robb Reiner (not filmmaker Rob Reiner) as they take time out of their day jobs (Lips delivers meals to local schools) to play far-from-sold-out shows at home and in Europe. If you root for the underdog, you’ll cheer for the band as they chase their dream of rocking together forever. (In select movie theaters.)
