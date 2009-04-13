Entertainment Picks

You don’t need any mosh pit experience to enjoy this documentary about Anvil, a once-influential Canadian rock band of the 80s. The film follows childhood friends Steve “Lips” Kudlow and Robb Reiner (not filmmaker Rob Reiner) as they take time out of their day jobs (Lips delivers meals to local schools) to play far-from-sold-out shows at home and in Europe. If you root for the underdog, you’ll cheer for the band as they chase their dream of rocking together forever. (In select movie theaters.)



