Entertainment Picks
See “(500) Days of Summer”
In the opening scene of this whimsical romantic comedy, the wry narrator warns that this is not a love story; it’s simply the story of boy, Tom (Brick’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who meets girl, Summer (Elf’s Zooey Deschanel). Too bad Tom didn’t get that memo. As the flick (and its pitch-perfect music) jumps around to key moments in the 500 days of their relationship from a cute “Let’s play house” moment in Ikea to an unpleasant breakup scene in a diner, it could verge on cheesy but never actually goes there. (Opens today in select cities.)
Click on “ Web Site Story”
CollegeHumor tackles dating on social networking sites in this four-and-a-half-minute spoof of musical West Side Story. Actors prance around singing hilarious lyrics set to traditional tunes. To the music of “I Feel Pretty”: “I’m on Twitter, I’m on Twitter, and I’m tweeting, I’m singing a song…but it’s seven characters too long.”
Listen to “American Saturday Night,” by Brad Paisley
The three-time Grammy winner doesn’t disappoint on his eighth album, which is chock-full of sentimental and cheeky country songs. This album is perfect for a Saturday night―and just about any other time. Tunes to try: the romantic “Then” and the catchy Obama-era anthem “Welcome to the Future.”
To buy: $10, iTunes.
Visit a National Park
Enjoy a fee-free weekend at a participating park near you, such as the Grand Canyon National Park and Yellowstone National Park. Already have plans? Mark your calendar for August 15, your next opportunity to take (free) advantage of the fruited plains.
Watch “True Blood” on HBO
If you were bitten by the Twilight vampire bug, tune in to the second season of HBO’s addictive grown-up suspense drama, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT. Created by Six Feet Under director Alan Ball, the series revolves around Sookie Stackhouse (X-Men’s Anna Paquin), a telepathic waitress at a bar in backwoods Louisiana, and her boyfriend, Bill Compton (The Starter Wife’s Stephen Moyer), a 173-year-old vampire. Missed the first season? Watch the first 12 episodes to get sucked in.
Read “Let’s Go Outside,” by Jennifer Ward
When running through the sprinklers gets old for your little ones, consult this book of games and activities they can do outdoors. Ideas include how to make a grass whistle, ten different versions of tag, and how to make a birdbath.
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Get a Free Personalized Travel Guide at See Jane Fly
Headed to California or Vegas? Visit this site, answer a few questions about the kind of trip you’re taking (Girls Getaway, Tots in Tow), and See Jane Fly will e-mail you a ready-to-print guide complete with information for nearby drugstores and exclusive travel discounts. Guides for Los Angeles, Napa, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and San Diego are available now; more cities will be posted in the coming weeks. Sign up for the free weekly newsletter of deals and discounts.
