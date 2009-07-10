Entertainment Picks

In the opening scene of this whimsical romantic comedy, the wry narrator warns that this is not a love story; it’s simply the story of boy, Tom (Brick’s Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who meets girl, Summer (Elf’s Zooey Deschanel). Too bad Tom didn’t get that memo. As the flick (and its pitch-perfect music) jumps around to key moments in the 500 days of their relationship from a cute “Let’s play house” moment in Ikea to an unpleasant breakup scene in a diner, it could verge on cheesy but never actually goes there. (Opens today in select cities.)