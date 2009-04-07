Entertainment Picks

Chances are, you or your children chanted “Donna Martin graduates” way back in 1993. (Admit it, you have the shirt to prove it.) Now the once virginal fashion designer with the ever-changing hair color (played by Tori Spelling) returns to the remake of the smash '90s television show. This time, she shows up on the doorstep of BFF Kelly Taylor (played by Jennie Garth), a guidance counselor dealing with the drama of the newest class of West Beverly High. (Tuesday, April 14, at 8 p.m. EDT.)