Entertainment Picks
Tune in to “Whose Wedding Is It Anyway?” on The Style Network
Demanding brides and their real-life event planners butt heads on flowers and decor (one couple wants to throw a camping-themed reception) during the ninth season of the reality show. Will the couples get their happily ever afters? (Fridays at 10 p.m. EDT.)
Read “Mr. America”
Think America is currently obsessed with dieting? Just wait until you read this biography of Bernarr Macfadden, who rose to fame in the early 20th century espousing his health and exercise views―among them, the power of fasting. In an entertaining twist, author Mark Adams plays guinea pig, trying out Macfadden’s teachings―including eating a “natural food” diet consisting mostly of salsa and organic raisins.
To buy: $17, amazon.com.
Listen to “Simon & Garfunkel, Live in 1969”
Get “Homeward Bound” and chase away the “Sound of Silence” with this reissue collection of 17 familiar tunes recorded by classic folk duo Simon & Garfunkel in six cities during the group’s 1969 national tour. (Out April 14.)
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Watch “90210” on The CW
Chances are, you or your children chanted “Donna Martin graduates” way back in 1993. (Admit it, you have the shirt to prove it.) Now the once virginal fashion designer with the ever-changing hair color (played by Tori Spelling) returns to the remake of the smash '90s television show. This time, she shows up on the doorstep of BFF Kelly Taylor (played by Jennie Garth), a guidance counselor dealing with the drama of the newest class of West Beverly High. (Tuesday, April 14, at 8 p.m. EDT.)
Take the Top Chef Tour
In the second year of the tour, two former contestants of the Bravo cooking reality show will participate in four live demonstrations, offer food tastings, and give up a few show secrets. The tour, which kicked off in New York on March 27, hits New Orleans next on April 14 before making its 20th and final stop in Los Angeles on June 12 and 13. Find out when it’s near you by visiting bravotv.com/thetour.
Watch “An Unlikely Weapon”
Eddie Adams photographed 13 wars, 6 presidents, and a slew of Hollywood stars. In this documentary, director/producer Susan Morgan Cooper explores the effect of his 1968 photograph of General Loan shooting a Vietcong prisoner point blank in the middle of the street. The shot garnered Adams a Pulitzer Prize―but haunted the famed photographer for the rest of his life. Kiefer Sutherland narrates and Peter Jennings and Tom Brokaw make appearances.
To buy: $25, anunlikelyweapon.com.
See all Daily Finds