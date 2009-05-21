Entertainment Picks

The perfect summer day: beach, chair, and this book. You’ll get lost in the salacious drama of the McMansion-living Miller family of IPO millionaires. Matriarch Janice has just found out (via messengered letter, natch) that her CEO husband is leaving her for her (former) best friend. How will Janice and her two daughters deal with the fallout? The story is funny yet heartbreaking.



To buy: $14, amazon.com.