Entertainment Picks
Read “Origins of the Specious”
If your Eats, Shoots, and Leaves has suffered more than its fair share of wear and tear, take a look at this new book for word lovers written by Patricia T. O’Conner (author of Woe Is I) and Stewart Kellerman. Among the fascinating facts about the English language: “Ain’t” ain’t so bad.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.
Watch “He’s Just Not That Into You” on DVD
Invite your girlfriends over, uncork some wine, and revisit the single life with this hit romantic comedy starring Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Aniston, and Ginnifer Goodwin. (Out June 2.)
To buy: $29, amazon.com.
Listen to the Album “Sunny Side Up” by Paolo Nutini
The Scottish singer-songwriter―who hit it big in 2006 with songs like “New Shoes”―releases his second album of energetic feel-good music on June 2. Raspy-voiced Nutini is as eclectic as ever, pumping a big band feel into the tune “Pencil Full of Lead” and country music beats into “Simple Things.” See him in person―his U.S. tour kicks off on July 21.
To buy: $12, iTunes.
Read “All We Ever Wanted Was Everything,” by Janelle Brown
The perfect summer day: beach, chair, and this book. You’ll get lost in the salacious drama of the McMansion-living Miller family of IPO millionaires. Matriarch Janice has just found out (via messengered letter, natch) that her CEO husband is leaving her for her (former) best friend. How will Janice and her two daughters deal with the fallout? The story is funny yet heartbreaking.
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
See the Movie “Up”
From the geniuses at Pixar comes this animated flick―in 3D at select locations―about grumpy 78-year-old balloon salesman Carl (voiced by Ed Asner) who’s so desperate for a big adventure that he ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies away. (Hey, it’s a cartoon.) What he didn’t plan for: 8-year-old stowaway Russell (voiced by 9-year-old newcomer Jordan Nagai). When the house finally settles in a distant land, the odd couple encounters strange animals and surroundings. (Out May 29.)
Click on Yobi.tv
You don’t have to be on America’s Got Talent to win a trophy. Create a free account on Yobi.tv and upload videos of yourself to enter online contests for singing, comedy, photography, and more. If judging is your talent, simply vote with a thumbs-up or -down. Winners receive prizes such as tickets to the Grammy Awards or the Sundance Film Festival. New entries accepted beginning June 1.
See all Daily Finds