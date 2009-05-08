Entertainment Picks

When the bride said, “yes,” you can bet she didn’t see this coming. In this one-hour U.K.-based reality series premiering May 15, 12 grooms are given $20,000 budgets to plan their weddings in one month with absolutely no input from the brides. (Yes, that includes her dress.) And the couples can’t see each other for the entire month. Talk about pre-wedding jitters.



See all Daily Finds

