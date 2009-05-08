Entertainment Picks
Tune In to “Glee” on Fox May 19 at 9 p.m. EDT
The music doesn’t stop after American Idol. Stick around for a sneak peek of Glee, a one-hour musical comedy series debuting this fall. In this full-length episode, you’ll meet the misfits of the William McKinley High School Glee Club (among them, a geeky guitarist, a punk rocker, and a self-professed star) and sing along as the lovable losers tackle songs like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
Listen to the Album “City of Black and White” by Mat Kearney
You’ve heard his songs on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and NBC’s Scrubs. Now you can pick up pop singer/songwriter Mat Kearney’s second album, which is filled with songs about hope and vulnerability. One favorite: “New York to California,” in which the Nashville-based singer serenades his love: “If you find yourself lost out in this world/Then I find a way to get back to your side.”
To buy: $10, iTunes.
See the Movie “Management”
As the lonely, awkward night manager at his parents’ motel in Arizona, Mike (Steve Zahn) develops a serious crush on guest Sue (Jennifer Aniston), who’s just as lonely but a bit more rigid. As Sue checks in and out of Mike’s life, their fling grows into a deeper connection. Bonus: The romantic comedy has the best window serenade scene since Say Anything.... In limited release; click here to watch the movie trailer and see showtimes in your area.
Listen to the Album “Until I Met You” by Melissa Morgan
Give your Norah Jones collection a break and pop in this 27-year-old’s debut CD of classic and obscure jazz tunes. Her sultry voice shines on Nancy Wilson’s “Save Your Love for Me” and “I Wonder,” in which she asks a past love, “Will your heart come running back to me?”
To buy: $10, iTunes.
Watch “Friday Night Lights: Season Three” on DVD
You don’t have to be a football fan to enjoy this award-winning NBC TV drama about the ups and downs of small town life in Dillon, Texas. The endearing, no-holds-barred relationships between head football coach Eric Taylor and wife Tammie (Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton, pictured left) and the players of the Panther team seem so real, you can’t help but cheer them on. Already a fan? The DVD includes 13 unaired minutes from the finale. (Available May 19.)
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Watch “Don’t Tell the Bride” on BBC America Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT
When the bride said, “yes,” you can bet she didn’t see this coming. In this one-hour U.K.-based reality series premiering May 15, 12 grooms are given $20,000 budgets to plan their weddings in one month with absolutely no input from the brides. (Yes, that includes her dress.) And the couples can’t see each other for the entire month. Talk about pre-wedding jitters.
