Entertainment Picks
See “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs”
In the third installment of the CGI-animated franchise, woolly mammoth mates Manny and Ellie (voiced by Ray Romano and Queen Latifah) are expecting, which inspires sloth Sid (voiced by John Leguizamo) to adopt (or, um, abduct) three baby dinosaurs. When the real dino-mama takes them home, Sid follows, and the rest of his tribe must rescue him. The kids will love this 3-D movie, and so will you: The humor is equal-opportunity.
Listen to the Album “Far,” by Regina Spektor
In her second major label album, the Moscow-born, Bronx-raised pianist and singer-songwriter continues making much of the same pop-folk music that catapulted her to fame with the 2006 hit single “Fidelity.” Highlights include the haunting chorus of “Eet” and the quirky lyrics of “Wallet,” which describes the contents of a found wallet (“A Blockbuster card/An old stick of Juicy Fruit/A crumpled receipt”).
To buy: $12, iTunes.
Watch “Southern Belles: Louisville” on SOAPnet
Five friends from Kentucky balance dates, friends, and family in Soapnet’s original “docusoap” series. While some female reality stars don’t seem all that real, these women―itching-to-get-hitched Shea and commitment-phobe Hadley, among them―are relatable, bearing their insecurities and heartaches. Catch up on the first half of the season in the mini-marathon beginning at 3 p.m. EDT on July 4.
Read “The Secret Diaries of Charlotte Brontë”
In the foreword to this historical novel, author Syrie James (The Lost Memoirs of Jane Austen) asks you to imagine that the private diaries of Jane Eyre scribe Charlotte Brontë are at your fingertips. Using Brontë’s biographies and 24 years of her actual correspondence with close friend Ellen Nussey as a basis, James has created a faux-diary about the rags-to-riches tale and romance of the celebrated writer.
To buy: $10, amazon.com.
Listen to “Torrent Volumes 1 & 2,” by Will Dailey
For his third album, Boston-based singer-songwriter Will Dailey decided to switch things up: Instead of releasing one cohesive piece of work, he compiled two separate EPs that he had dropped earlier this year. The result: 13 songs with a country-rock undertone accompanied by thoughtful, often witty lyrics (think John Mayer).
To buy: $10, iTunes.
Read “Ms. Taken Identity,” by Dan Begley
When no one will publish English professor Mitch’s epic family saga, he ditches his highbrow literary roots to “slum it” in the prosperous world of chick lit. But before he puts pen to paper Mitch decides to learn as much as he can about the female mind―by assuming an alias and enrolling in a dance class attended by his best friend’s sister. He’s about to get a lesson, all right.
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Click on Poladroid.net
Miss the days of shaking it like a Polaroid picture? Then download the free software from this Website. When the digital camera appears on your desktop, drop any picture file onto it, and wait a few seconds for your authentic-looking Polaroid picture (like the beach, right) to appear. (As it develops on your screen, you can even “shake it.”) Print if you wish and enjoy.
See all Daily Finds