Entertainment Picks
See “Sunshine Cleaning”
Single mom Rose (Amy Adams) and her slacker sister Norah (Emily Blunt) open an unlikely business: crime scene cleanup. As they scrub and sanitize (don’t worry, you won’t see any dead bodies), they learn to love each other for the messes they are. (In theaters in limited release on March 13.)
Listen to “The Script”
Mix the pop-rock of Five for Fighting with the quick lyrics of Jason Mraz and you get the sound of Irish trio The Script. Download “Talk You Down” and “Breakeven” from the group’s debut album and blast it during a weekend roadtrip.
To buy: $13, in stores on March 17, amazon.com.
Give Your Opinion on SideTaker.com
You’re not one to butt in on other people’s business―unless you’re asked, of course. Visit SideTaker.com, where users post queries on everything from lover’s spats to American Idol contestants. Then, make your side known―and, if you wish, post your own problem.
Watch the Allman Brothers Band
To mark its 40th anniversary, the Allman Brothers Band kicked off a 15-day concert series on March 9 at New York City’s Beacon Theater. If you couldn’t score a ticket to the sold-out shows, sign up at Moogis.com to watch all of the performances as they stream live on your computer. The ticket price: $125. Miss one? You can catch it whenever you want through September.
Tune in to “Kings” on NBC
In this modern day retelling of David and Goliath, David Shepherd (Chris Egan, far left) rises to power in the monarchy nation of Gilboa headed by King Silas Benjamin (Ian McShane, left). The drama has all the elements of the age-old saga: love, war, greed, and power plays. (Premieres March 15 at 8 p.m. EST)
Listen to “The Good Stuff”
Singer-songwriter (and actress and daughter of Academy Award-winner Sissy Spacek) Schuyler Fisk already has a following on MySpace. Her debut album―a little bit country with a healthy dose of pop―doesn’t disappoint as she sings of love lost, love found, and everything in between. Tip: Download the feel-good ditty “Sunshine.”
To buy: $10, iTunes.
