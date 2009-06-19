Entertainment Picks
See “The Proposal”
When no-nonsense Margaret (Sandra Bullock) faces deportation to her native Canada, she does what any career-obsessed Canuck would do―forces her long-suffering assistant Andrew (Definitely, Maybe’s Ryan Reynolds) to marry her. In the great tradition of Sandra Bullock comedies (see Two Weeks Notice and While You Were Sleeping), you’ll get a kick out of two destined-to-be-lovebirds fighting tooth and nail against an inevitable happy ending.
Listen to “Cradlesong,” by Rob Thomas
After four years, the Matchbox Twenty frontman releases his second solo album. Two surefire hits from this collection of upbeat rock songs: the CD’s first single, “Her Diamonds,” and the spirited “Give Me the Meltdown.” (Out June 30.)
To buy: $10, itunes.com.
Get Your Just Desserts With “Organic and Chic”
All of the mouthwatering dessert recipes in Brooklyn, New York–based baker Sarah Magid’s cookbook call for organic ingredients, so you can indulge without consuming processed ingredients. The icing on this cake: a section titled Reformed Junk Food, which gives step-by-step instructions for creating twists on classics like Oreos and Thin Mints.
To buy: $28, amazon.com.
See “Cheri”
Michelle Pfeiffer stars as a retired high-society courtesan educating a much, much younger man (Pride and Prejudice’s Rupert Friend) in the ways of love. (Guess what happens next.) Based on the 1920 novel of the same name by French author Colette, the drama is full of romance, heartache, and the beautiful scenery of Belle Epoque Paris. (In limited release.)
Click on Googlefight.com
No matter what debate you need settled―flats or heels? Coke or Pepsi? Yankees or Red Sox?―Googlefight will name a winner. Enter two terms and click “Make a fight.” Whichever term has the more Web hits wins.
Listen to “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix,” by Phoenix
Move over MGMT and Vampire Weekend. The fourth album from this French electronic pop group has a breezy vibe suitable for background music at a backyard barbecue. Not convinced it’s your beat? Download “1901” and “Lasso.”
To buy: $10, iTunes.
Watch “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”
Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox are back in the Michael Bay–helmed sequel to the 2008 summer hit based on the popular 1980s cartoon. Since bigger is always better when it comes to summer movies, check out the flick on a supersized screen at an IMAX theater in your neighborhood.
Tune in to “Hung” on HBO
Ray Drecker (The Punisher’s Thomas Jane) is broke. (Plus, his house just burned down and he’s on the outs with his ex-wife, played by Anne Heche, and kids.) To make extra cash, the high school basketball coach takes a second job working in the world’s oldest profession. Sure, it has its cringe-worthy moments, but the new series is actually also funny and sweet. (Premieres June 28 at 10 p.m. EDT.)
See all Daily Finds