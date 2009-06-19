Entertainment Picks

Ray Drecker (The Punisher’s Thomas Jane) is broke. (Plus, his house just burned down and he’s on the outs with his ex-wife, played by Anne Heche, and kids.) To make extra cash, the high school basketball coach takes a second job working in the world’s oldest profession. Sure, it has its cringe-worthy moments, but the new series is actually also funny and sweet. (Premieres June 28 at 10 p.m. EDT.)



