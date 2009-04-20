Entertainment Picks

Benji Cooper is one of the few African-Americans at his Manhattan prep school. Come summer, he and brother Reggie escape to a predominantly African-American community in Sag Harbor, Long Island. In this funny and touching coming-of-age tale set in the summer of 1985, Benji struggles to keep up with his old pals’ ever-changing handshakes and new slang―and figure out how to reinvent himself (first up: insisting friends call him “Ben”). (Available April 28.)



