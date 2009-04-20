Entertainment Picks
Enjoy a 31-Cent Scoop
Head to your local Baskin Robbins on April 29 for 31-Cent Scoop Night. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., participating stores will discount a small ice cream cone or cup in honor of firefighters. What a sweet deal.
See “State of Play”
Street-smart investigative reporter Cal McAffrey (Russell Crowe) and political blogger Della Frye (Rachel McAdams) team up to uncover the links between two seemingly unconnected D.C. murders in this political thriller from The Last King of Scotland director Kevin Macdonald. As they hunt down sources and uncover evidence, the newsroom team untangles a web of cover-ups and conspiracy―and find themselves caught in the middle of the action. Ben Affleck, Robin Wright Penn, Helen Mirren, and Jason Bateman costar.
Click on Musicovery.com
Navigate to this free Website that generates music based on your mood. Choose a genre of music (or select the “all genres” option) and a spot between Dark and Positive and Energetic and Calm on an axis, and the site plays appropriate tunes. Upgrade to a premium account (around $4 a month) for better sound quality and the ability to fast-forward through songs you don’t like.
Read “Sag Harbor,” by Colson Whitehead
Benji Cooper is one of the few African-Americans at his Manhattan prep school. Come summer, he and brother Reggie escape to a predominantly African-American community in Sag Harbor, Long Island. In this funny and touching coming-of-age tale set in the summer of 1985, Benji struggles to keep up with his old pals’ ever-changing handshakes and new slang―and figure out how to reinvent himself (first up: insisting friends call him “Ben”). (Available April 28.)
To buy: $16.50, amazon.com.
Go to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
The two-weekend music festival kicks off its 40th annual celebration today. This year’s acts include Neil Young, Dave Matthews Band, Wynton Marsalis, and the Neville Brothers (left). If you’re in the area, pick up a ticket (starting at $50) at the gate. Or skip the crowds and check out the live streaming video on May 2 and 3 (taped performances from the first weekend will also be available).
Click on Tiny Art Director
Painter Bill Zeman’s toddler daughter is his biggest critic. On his blog, Zeman lets us in on her process. Here’s how it works: His daughter (aka T.A.D.) commissions a drawing of, say, a duck biting a dinosaur, he draws it, and she critiques it (“I want a goat and a piggie”). He then posts her critique and her own drawings for your reading―and viewing―pleasure.
