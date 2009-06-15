Entertainment Picks
Listen to “Back and Fourth,” by Pete Yorn
After a three-year absence, emo singer-songwriter Pete Yorn returns with his, yes, fourth album. This time, instead of playing most of the instruments himself, he enlisted an all-star band, including Beck’s drummer and a pianist from Rilo Kiley, to back him on 10 mellow tunes. Download the heart-tugging tracks “Don’t Wanna Cry” and “Long Time.”
To buy: $10, iTunes.
Play “Obsessed With TV”
If you know that the characters on Melrose Place hung out at Shooter’s, then you’ll love this quiz book and trivia game. Challenge a friend to any of the 2,500 tube-related questions and keep track of points with the built-in electronic scorekeeper.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Listen to Your Tunes on SlotRadio
Toying with the idea of buying an iPod, but worn out just thinking about all of that music downloading and transferring you’d have to do? Try this: The SanDisk slotRadio allows you to listen to your favorite radio station or pop in a slotRadio card preloaded with 1,000 songs from the Billboard charts. Additional cards in various genres (oldies, country, rock) are available.
To buy: $100 for radio and card, $40 per extra card, slotradio.org.
Tune in to “Three Men and a Baby” on E! at 8 p.m. EDT
Four reasons to stay in this Saturday night: Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, Ted Danson, and an adorable baby girl. Revisit the 1987 comedy classic about three bachelor roommates who unexpectedly find themselves playing daddy to a baby left on their doorstep.
Rock out to Ha Ha Tonka’s “Novel Sounds of the Nouveau South”
Naming their band after the Ha Ha Tonka state park in their native Missouri, these southern rockers garnered praise for their 2007 debut album, Buckle in the Bible Belt. This album includes more of the same self-professed “foot-stomping indie rock” fans of the foursome have come to enjoy.
To buy: $12, bloodshotrecords.com.
Watch “Confessions of a Shopaholic” on DVD
Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) stars in this book-turned-movie as Rebecca Bloomwood, a fashionista with a penchant for overspending. To pay her growing stack of bills, she takes a job at―ironically―financial magazine Successful Saving. While there, she tries to keep her shopping―and her feelings for her swoon-worthy boss (The Jane Austen Book Club’s Hugh Dancy)―under control.
To buy: $30, amazon.com.
Watch “NYC Prep” on Bravo
New episodes of Gossip Girl aren’t airing this summer, but here’s the next best thing: Bravo’s new eight-episode docuseries about six affluent Manhattan teenagers. There’s bad boy PC, his tough-as-nails fellow senior Jessica, social climber Taylor, and pretty boy player Sebastian. The chatter isn’t as sharp as GG, but this TV show might just become your summertime guilty pleasure. XOXO. (Premieres on June 23 at 10 p.m. EDT.)
