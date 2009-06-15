Entertainment Picks

Toying with the idea of buying an iPod, but worn out just thinking about all of that music downloading and transferring you’d have to do? Try this: The SanDisk slotRadio allows you to listen to your favorite radio station or pop in a slotRadio card preloaded with 1,000 songs from the Billboard charts. Additional cards in various genres (oldies, country, rock) are available.



To buy: $100 for radio and card, $40 per extra card, slotradio.org.