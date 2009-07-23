Entertainment Picks
See “The Answer Man”
If you liked the OCD tendencies and the opposites-attract romance of As Good As It Gets, head to the theaters for this romantic comedy. Jeff Daniels plays writer Arlen Faber, whose book Me and God took the world by storm in a Da Vinci Code sort of way. When his back goes out of whack, a neighborhood chiropractor (Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham) sets his spine straight but sends his otherwise rigid lifestyle a bit off course. (Now out in limited release.)
Watch “Dating in the Dark” on ABC
There will be no lust at first sight on this dating show as three men and three women date―literally―in the dark. Although the chance for disappointment is high once the couples see each other in the light, watching their interactions and judgments makes for a unique (and voyeuristic) take on the blind date. Tune in Mondays at 10 p.m. EDT to see if they stumble upon a future mate―or just stub their toes.
Listen to “BLACKsummers’night,” by Maxwell
The R&B artist made his comeback with a bang: His first album since 2001 entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1. “Pretty Wings,” its first single, has already topped the charts, and the rest of the album’s songs don’t disappoint. Such tunes as “Bad Habits” and “Help Somebody” have a relaxed-night-in mood but pack an emotional punch.
To buy: $10, iTunes.
Read “Hollywood Is Like High School With Money”
Author Zoey Dean first fed readers’ appetite for behind-the-scenes looks at the überwealthy with How to Teach Filthy Rich Girls (made into the TV show Privileged). Now she takes on the glitz and glam of the movie industry with nice-girl Taylor, who’s struggling to navigate Hollywood. When a group of mean girls terrorize her at work, she realizes that L.A. is eerily similar to the caste system of high school―which might be her way to the top.
To buy: $14, amazon.com.
Click on Laserportraits.net
Oh, the drama of which background to choose on Yearbook Picture Day. Do you go with the classic gray-blue or be wild and daring with the lasers? See the outcome of the latter (PB&J sandwich and Hunt’s Snack Pack optional) on this site dedicated to pics with shooting-lights effects.
Shop Super Saturday
The sample sale to end all others, now in its 12th year, takes place on August 1 in Water Mill, New York. More than 200 designers, including Nanette Lepore and Lacoste, offer racks of clothing and accessories at huge discounts. If you’re not in the area or would rather skip paying the hefty $450 entrance fee, tune in to QVC (or visit QVC.com) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT and shop designers like Carolina Herrera New York and Devi Kroell from the comfort of your couch. And to ward off buyer’s remorse, know that 100 percent of the net proceeds benefits the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.
