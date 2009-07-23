Entertainment Picks

The sample sale to end all others, now in its 12th year, takes place on August 1 in Water Mill, New York. More than 200 designers, including Nanette Lepore and Lacoste, offer racks of clothing and accessories at huge discounts. If you’re not in the area or would rather skip paying the hefty $450 entrance fee, tune in to QVC (or visit QVC.com) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT and shop designers like Carolina Herrera New York and Devi Kroell from the comfort of your couch. And to ward off buyer’s remorse, know that 100 percent of the net proceeds benefits the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.



See all Daily Finds

