The 3 Books Anderson Cooper Wants to Read This Fall
Readin’ With Mr. Cooper
Anderson Cooper is a busy man this fall. In addition to his usual weeknight gig on CNN, Cooper is premiering the second season of his syndicated daytime talk show—Anderson Live—on September 10. What’s more, he intends to find time to knock off these three books in between broadcasts.
The Twelve, by Justin Cronin
“I can’t wait to read this sequel to The Passage. It is a vampire story but very original and a great read.”
To buy: $28, amazon.com.
The End of Your Life Book Club, by Will Schwalbe
“As the author’s mother was dying of cancer, she and he read books together. Will is an old friend of mine, and his mother was a remarkable lady I knew since I was a teenager.”
To buy: $25, amazon.com.
Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic, by David Quammen
“I read an advance copy and found it really fascinating. It is all about viruses that jump from animals to humans—scary, I know, but worth knowing about.”
To buy: $29, amazon.com.
