The 3 Books Anderson Cooper Wants to Read This Fall

Anderson Cooper is a busy man this fall. In addition to his usual weeknight gig on CNN, Cooper is premiering the second season of his syndicated daytime talk show—Anderson Live—on September 10. What’s more, he intends to find time to knock off these three books in between broadcasts.



The Twelve, by Justin Cronin



“I can’t wait to read this sequel to The Passage. It is a vampire story but very original and a great read.”



To buy: $28, amazon.com.