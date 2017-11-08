These Are the Best Books of 2017, According to Amazon

As the year winds down, it’s time for the best of 2017 lists to start gearing up. And Amazon is one of the first to release theirs, with the 100 best books of the past year. Each book was hand-selected by Amazon’s team of editors, who compiled their year-end list from their monthly best book selections. This year, the top ten list features authors from six different countries: the United States, Sweden, Ireland, Pakistan, Australia, and Israel. With seven works of fiction and three non-fiction books, there is sure to be a page turner for everyone. (If you don’t want to search for that gripping novel, here’s a good hint: According to Amazon Charts, those who read Sourdough by Robin Sloan on their Kindle finished in half the time of other bestselling titles!) This is also the first year a non-fiction book topped the list since 2010, when The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot. See the top ten books below, and view the entire 100 best books of 2017 on Amazon.com.