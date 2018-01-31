Dolly Parton’s Response to Adele’s “Dolly” Costume Is Epic

Two of the world’s best singers connected via social media and it was pure magic. Like everyone else in the world, Adele is a super fan of the legendary singer and songwriter Dolly Parton. And as luck would have it, Parton’s a fan of Adele, too.

Adele admires Parton so much that she dressed up like her idol in a special Instagram tribute with an elaborate costume that involved a sky-high blonde wig, pink suit, ample cleavage, and a blinged-out necklace. Adele captioned the post with, “The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I’ll always love you.” All we have to say to that is Amen, sister.

In return, Parton commented on the post by saying, “And I will always love you!” with three heart emojis. She also posted a video response to Adele on Twitter that in classic Dolly fashion, was both heartfelt and funny. “Adele likes me? I was knocked out, I was so honored, I was so flattered,” she said. “I loved your outfit. I thought that was great. I think I had an outfit just like it back in the day. In fact I thought that was a picture of me back in the day.”

Parton went on to say, “I was really touched with what you said. I was really honored that you would even know me that well or like my music, so I just wanted to thank you and say you’re making me look good.” Of course, the fun didn’t stop there with Parton joking that she wanted a fraction of Adele’s fans so she could “buy some cheaper wigs, some more clothes, and some more things.” We can only guess Adele’s fangirl reaction to that joke!