Books Every Business Owner Should Read

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Collins Business
Are you planning to branch out on your own, like new bakery owner Petal San Gabriel? Or maybe you’ve already hung out your shingle? REAL SIMPLE. REAL LIFE. financial expert Farnoosh Torabi recommends these must-reads.
The Big Book of Small Business: You Don’t Have to Run Your Business by the Seat of Your Pants

Collins Business

by Tom Gegax with Phil Bolsta

$30, amazon.com

“This invaluable reference book spells out all the nuts and bolts of starting a business,” says Torabi.

Small Business Financial Management Kit for Dummies

For Dummies

by Tage C. Tracy, CPA, John A. Tracy, CPA

$25, amazon.com

You’re no dummy, but let’s face it: managing your finances may not be the most self-explanatory aspect of your business. This book explains how to do it in clear terms and breaks the instructions down for different business types.

The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich

Crown

by Timothy Ferriss

$20, amazon.com

If you’re looking for that extra kick in the pants to jump-start your entrepreneurial career, this engaging book is it. Ferriss demonstrates how anyone can go from zero to 60 and still have plenty of time left over for themselves and family.

Will Work From Home: Earn the Cash―Without the Commute

Berkley Trade

by Tory Johnson and Robyn Freedman Spizman

$14, amazon.com

For all those stay-at-home moms out there who want to monetize their time at home. Mom-preneurs are a force on the rise in this country, and this book is a great inspiration and guide for how to mobilize without walking out the front door.

The Art of the Start: The Time-Tested, Battle-Hardened Guide for Anyone Starting Anything

Portfolio Hardcover

by Guy Kawasaki

$27, amazon.com

Stumped about how to turn your brilliant idea into the next big thing? This book takes a look at some of the best business concepts of all time (Apple computers, anyone?) and demonstrates how entrepeneurs turned their light bulb moment into millions.

By Real Simple