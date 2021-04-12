I Finally Found an Umbrella That Won’t Flip, Even in 25 MPH Winds

The pandemic has rekindled my love for the outdoors. My appreciation first emerged out of necessity—who could forget the early days of lockdown when a simple walk felt like an event?—but it quickly evolved into a long-term desire to spend more time in nature. Of course, that means I need to be willing to brave the elements (and have the right equipment to do so). And after months of searching, I've finally found an umbrella that helps me enjoy even the windiest, rainiest days.
The Eez-y Compact Travel Umbrella is the first truly windproof umbrella I've ever encountered. Its frame is made of break-resistant fiberglass, which is strong, lightweight, and immune to rust. The waterproof fabric's two-tier canopy construction prevents it from flipping inside out thanks to a vent between tiers that allows wind to circulate. Even with its sturdy metal shaft, the umbrella weighs less than a pound, and a button on its non-slip handle opens and closes it with one press.
I knew of its features before I tried it, but I remained skeptical of the umbrella's ability to withstand a New York City storm. To put it to the test, I took it for a stroll on a particularly rainy day, complete with 25-mile-per-hour winds. Sure enough, the Eez-y umbrella maintained its structure—and kept me dry—through it all.
To buy: from $12; amazon.com.
It has an impressive 42-inch diameter but can be folded down to just 11 inches, so it's never a burden to carry with me when the weather forecast feels uncertain. I ordered the dark gray color for its versatility, but it's also available in fun shades like peach, light blue, and brown and white polka dots.
Amazon shoppers are as impressed with the Eez-y umbrella as I am, and they've given it nearly 8,000 ive-star ratings. Multiple reviewers called it a "sturdy" and "well made" umbrella that stands up to all types of weather.
"WOW. One little button actually *does* make the umbrella close," one reviewer wrote. "The double canopy construction allows the wind to pass through the vents, ensuring incredible resistance to wind gusts. The handle isn't as tall as other umbrellas. When fully extended, it remains fairly close to you. This feature also helps it keep from getting wind caught up under it."
Prices for the Eez-y Compact Travel Umbrella start at just $12. It's so durable, you might never need to buy another.