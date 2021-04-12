I Finally Found an Umbrella That Won’t Flip, Even in 25 MPH Winds

The pandemic has rekindled my love for the outdoors. My appreciation first emerged out of necessity—who could forget the early days of lockdown when a simple walk felt like an event?—but it quickly evolved into a long-term desire to spend more time in nature. Of course, that means I need to be willing to brave the elements (and have the right equipment to do so). And after months of searching, I've finally found an umbrella that helps me enjoy even the windiest, rainiest days.