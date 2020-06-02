Where to Donate to Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

Some organizations are redirecting donations after receiving so many contributions—here are nine places you can still donate to right now.

Protestors gather around the country following the deaths of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor, and many others. Now, many are wondering how they can support the Black Lives Matter movement. In addition to learning more about racism, engaging in difficult conversations, and voting, donating to organizations that aid the individuals and communities that are directly affected is one way to show support.

After receiving an outpouring of donations this past week, some nonprofits—like the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Reclaim the Block, and the Brooklyn Bail Fund—are asking that those who want to donate redirect their contributions to other organizations. Here are some funds and organizations that you can still donate to right now.

Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is a movement that "builds power to bring justice, healing, and freedom to Black people across the globe." Get connected to your local BLM chapter here, and you can donate here.

The ACLU

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) provides legal services and support to those with a wide range of civil rights complaints, from free speech to voting rights. The ACLU Racial Justice Program works to "preserve and extend constitutionally guaranteed rights to people who have historically been denied their rights on the basis of race." Donate here.

NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund

The NAACP Legal Defense and Eduction Fund (LDF) is America's top legal firm fighting for racial justice. "Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans." Visit their website and click on the "Donate" tab at the top.

George Floyd Memorial Fund

In the five days since George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, set up the family's GoFundMe campaign, more than $8 million have been donated to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging during court proceedings, and to help support his children. Donate on the GoFundMe page.

Black Visions Collective

Black Visions Collective creates campaigns that seek to expand the power of Black people and communities in the Twin Cities area. Donate money to the cause here, follow them on Instagram, and you can also sign up to volunteer or host a workshop.

The Bail Project

Working to end mass incarceration, the Bail Project seeks to end the racial and economic disparities in the bail system, and helps pay bail for those who cannot afford it. Since its start in 2007, the organization has paid bail for more than 10,000 people, including 1,329 people during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also find a full directory of bail funds by state here.

The Antiracist Research & Policy Center

By bringing together teams of scholars, policymakers, journalists, and advocates, the Antiracist Research & Policy Center, directed by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, works to create antiracist policy solutions. Recently, they have worked on the COVID Racial Data Tracker, which collects and analyzes racial data on the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far disproportionately affected communities of color. Learn how to donate here, and follow them on Instagram here.

Know Your Rights Camp

By teaming up with top defense lawyers in the Minneapolis area, the Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative is providing legal resources to protestors. Know Your Rights Camp is also providing necessary resources, like food and housing, to the Black and Brown communities most affected by COVID-19.

Rebuild Lake Street