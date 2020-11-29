Calling All Neat Freaks: Rubbermaid Storage Container Sets Are on Sale for Just $16

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If your house is anything like mine, you’ve got a collection of mismatched food storage containers piled up high and ready for an inevitable tumble in your cabinets. (Am I the only one who somehow manages to keep all of their plastic canisters and only half of their lids?)

Now is the time to right our wrongs, because Rubbermaid just put so many of its food container sets on sale ahead of Cyber Monday. These prices are so low, you could even recycle out all of the old containers you’ve been using for brand new ones. It’ll allow you to turn a new page into that kitchen organization journey you’ve probably thought about starting.

Best Rubbermaid Food Container Cyber Monday Deals:

Prices start at just $16, so you can snag a 9-piece lunch kit and save $6 in the process. They come in a bunch of different styles that are great for prepping meals, packing lunches, and storing leftovers, and they can even be used to organize smaller, non-food items, like Christmas decorations or craft supplies. And the best part is, the airtight lids mean you don’t have to worry about spills or leaks when storing food in the refrigerator.

"You can turn these every which way but loose and they will not leak," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I'm telling you this is a great product. Now I can see just what is in my refrigerator and I've cut my waste down by 80 percent which means that these containers paid for themselves. That's a win win in my book."

Also on sale is a set of 50 freezer- and microwave-safe containers that have close to 2,500 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Shoppers say they’re an affordable and high-quality alternative to pricier options on the market. The set is on sale for $30. Plus, the set is big enough to fulfill the needs of large families. It’s also a smart buy before holiday gatherings. You can send home your extended family with leftovers and not worry about any spills on their way home.

Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage 50-Piece Set

Image zoom Credit: amazon.com

There are many more Rubbermaid Cyber Monday deals, including some great sales on the brand’s high-end Brilliance line, available right now. Shop them all, below, and get rid of cabinet chaos for good.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Container 5 Pack

Image zoom Credit: amazon.com

Rubbermaid Brilliance Container 8 Pack

Image zoom Credit: amazon.com

Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Square 3-Cup Food Storage Container 6 Pack

Image zoom Credit: amazon.com

To buy: $20 (was $35); amazon.com

Rubbermaid Brilliance Salad and Snack Lunch Combo Kit

Image zoom Credit: amazon.com