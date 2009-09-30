How Do I Clean My Computer Screen?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Q. What is the best cleaner to use on computer screens?

Mary Richarte, San Antonio, Texas

A. As easy as it is to swoosh around the house with one multipurpose cleaner, the spray you use to clean windows and mirrors could harm your computer.

“Steer clear of all-purpose cleaners with acetone or alcohol, since they can take off the screen’s protective coating,” says Darren Dotson, an IT systems administrator in New York City.

Instead, use a soft microfiber cloth, such as an Endust Micro Fiber Towel ($6.50 for two, amazon.com), to dust off the computer and the monitor. If the computer has endured too many sticky fingers and a dry cloth just won’t cut it, then turn off the machine and wipe down the screen with a slightly damp cloth. If you’re cleaning the exterior, use a cloth moistened with a mild all-purpose cleaner, like Windex. Or try a computer-specific product, like Sara Lee Cleaning Wipes from Endust ($7, amazon.com). —Carlos Greer

