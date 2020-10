10 of Your Biggest Business Etiquette Questions, Answered

If you want to succeed at your job—whether or not you work at the corporate level—it’s a good idea to have a grasp on business etiquette. For example, you should know that you should stand when being introduced to a new person or send a thank you note after an interview. Too often, though, situations arise in the workplace that go off script from scenarios in most career books. When you’re working with the same colleagues, with vastly different background and experiences, day in and day out on high-stake projects, tensions are bound to arise. So how do you stay your best self, especially when others aren’t? How do you act like the bigger person if a coworker doesn’t feel like they were in the wrong? For some companies, the answer is cut and dry: Cut your losses and move on in name of the work. But with more relaxed company cultures that value individuality, it can sometimes feel like everyone’s in high school again. Instead of going to HR (they have other work to do besides mediate every small personal quarrel!), Real Simple tapped modern manners columnist Catherine Newman (etiquette expert and author of the parenting memoir Catastrophic Happiness: Finding Joy in Childhood’s Messy Years ) to answer some of the trickiest modern business etiquette situations. Like what do you do when an equal colleague treats you as an inferior? What should you do if you see immoral, but not necessarily unethical, behavior displayed by your colleague? How can you respect other’s feelings and still be focused on your own career goals? Read on for Newman’s answers to these questions, and more.