This Brave Mom Is No Longer Allowing Her Child to Do Homework

As a parent, you might have been disappointed—or even slightly angry—to learn that your child’s school had different expectations for after school time than you did. Instead of play, family time, or even chores, you found that your child would instead deal with a backpack full of homework. Some parents, though annoyed, take this on as a fact of life. But one brave mother in Canada has to decided push back. Bunmi Laditan sent an e-mail to her daughter’s teachers to declare that she would no longer be allowing her child to do homework after school.

Laditan, a mother of three and author of The Honest Toddler: A Child’s Guide to Parenting and the upcoming novel Confessions of a Domestic Failure, shared the e-mail on her Facebook page. She explained in the accompanying post why she was enforcing the anti-homework rule. Laditan shared that her daughter, Maya, was too stressed for a 10-year-old, waking up early and experiencing symptoms such as chest pains. “She’s in school from 8:15 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily so someone please explain to me why she should have 2-3 hours of homework to do every night?” she wrote.



“While I believe in education, I don’t believe for one second that academics should consume a child’s life.” Laditan wrote. “I don’t care if she goes to Harvard one day. I just want her to be intelligent, well-rounded, kind, inspired, charitable, spiritual and have balance in her life.”

